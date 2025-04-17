Carlos Alex Rozwadowski at a seminar

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With housing markets shifting and buyer expectations evolving, pricing a home accurately has never been more critical. Carlos Alex Rozwadowski , CEO and Partner at CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate, is offering a fresh set of insights for real estate professionals and homeowners seeking to position their listings effectively in today’s market.In a newly released video, Rozwadowski breaks down his data-backed approach to pricing, emphasizing the dangers of overpricing early and the psychological importance of hitting the market at the right number. “A property gets the most attention within the first two weeks,” says Rozwadowski. “If you come in overpriced, you’re chasing the market down—and that’s when sellers lose leverage.”Drawing on over two decades of experience—including closing over 1,400 transactions in a single year—Rozwadowski explains why proper pricing is both an art and a science. His brokerage, which he co-founded in 2003, now ranks among the largest in the Chattahoochee Valley and Auburn Region. Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, he has worked with a wide range of clients from local homeowners to commercial giants like Waffle House and Wendy’s.Carlos Alex Rozwadowski urges sellers to view pricing strategy through the eyes of buyers. “The longer your home sits on the market, the more questions buyers start asking—what’s wrong with it? Why hasn’t it sold? You want urgency, not doubt.”His advice also touches on adapting to market data in real time. He suggests reviewing comparable listings weekly and being prepared to make strategic adjustments if needed. “Sellers who stay flexible and informed are the ones who win,” he adds.Carlos Alex Rozwadowski’s career is grounded in discipline and global experience. After serving in the U.S. Army’s elite 75th Ranger Regiment and graduating with honors from Georgia State University, he worked internationally as an analyst for Rothschild Private Bank in Zurich. That international perspective, combined with a strong understanding of local buyer behavior, allows him to guide pricing decisions with precision.Another key insight from Rozwadowski centers on market perception. “You only get one chance to make a first impression,” he explains. “If your listing hits the market overpriced, even if you drop the price later, it’s already lost momentum. Buyers assume there’s a problem. It’s much harder to recover.”In today’s digital-driven market, pricing also plays a critical role in visibility. Many real estate platforms allow users to filter listings by price range, meaning that a home priced just 1–2% too high may be completely invisible to the ideal buyer. Carlos Alex Rozwadowski emphasizes the importance of understanding how algorithms and filters influence discovery, especially for agents hoping to generate traction online.He also cautions against relying solely on emotion or personal investment when determining a home’s value. “What a seller believes their home is worth emotionally is often different from what the market will pay. And while renovations and upgrades matter, they don’t always yield dollar-for-dollar returns.”Carlos Alex Rozwadowski continues to be a respected voice in the real estate community, known for balancing analytical insight with real-world experience. His pricing methodology reflects not only his years in the field but also his passion for helping sellers succeed on their terms.

