Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

ATHENS, Greece, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that it has filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed through the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s website at http://www.pshipping.com . Upon request, we will provide any shareholder with a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

Corporate Contact: Andreas Michalopoulos Chief Executive Officer, Director and Secretary Telephone: +30-216-600-2400 Email:amichalopoulos@pshipping.com Website:www.pshipping.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email:enebb@optonline.net

