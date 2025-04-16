Treasure Global Inc. Secures Exclusive Rights to Launch Mezzofy’s USD40 Billion Coupon Platform in Malaysia

Scalable Rollout Targets USD2 to 4 Million in Recurring Annual Revenue Within First Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with Mezzofy (Hong Kong) Limited (“Mezzofy”), a market leader in digital coupon management solutions. Under this agreement, Treasure Global becomes the sole distributor of Mezzofy’s platform in Malaysia, positioning the Company to capture approximately USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue within the first 12 months of rollout.

Since its inception, Mezzofy’s cloud-based “Coupon-as-a-Service” (CaaS) platform has facilitated over USD40 billion in digital coupon transactions across 15 markets (as of 2024), serving high-profile merchants including Coffee Concepts (Hong Kong) Limited (“Starbucks (Hong Kong)”), Sa Sa International Holding Limited, and others. The platform enables businesses to create, distribute, and manage digital coupons instantly – without infrastructure investment – unlocking fast, scalable, and cost-effective customer engagement.

Through this exclusive partnership, Treasure Global will serve as Mezzofy’s sole distributor in Malaysia. Leveraging its deep expertise in digital innovation and a strong local presence, Treasure Global will focus on merchant onboarding at scale. The partnership is expected to generate significant synergies between both companies while tapping into Malaysia’s fast-growing demand for digital loyalty and coupon solutions. Treasure Global anticipates this rollout will contribute USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue, driven by a high-margin platform model and long-term enterprise adoption.

As Malaysia continues to embrace digital transformation – supported by high smartphone penetration and government initiatives to accelerate digital economy growth – this partnership is well-positioned to meet the market’s evolving needs. Treasure Global aims to take a leading role in shaping the country’s next-generation digital rewards ecosystem.

According to Business Research Insights, the global digital coupon market is projected to reach approximately USD41 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.33% from 2025 to 2033. The rapid adoption of smartphones and the expansion of the e-commerce sector are key drivers of this growth. Additionally, Market Research highlights that the convenience and cost-effectiveness of digital coupons continue to drive their popularity among both consumers and businesses.

“We are excited to enter the Malaysian market with Treasure Global as our exclusive partner. With a strong regional footprint and over USD40 billion in digital coupon transactions to date, our platform has demonstrated scalability and reliability across Asia. Treasure Global’s deep understanding of Malaysia’s digital ecosystem makes them the ideal partner to drive rapid adoption and merchant engagement,” said Dicky Ying, CEO of Mezzofy.

“This partnership marks a transformative milestone in our growth strategy. By leading Mezzofy’s rollout in Malaysia, we are delivering a proven, plug-and-play solution with immediate go-to-market impact. With full control over deployment and merchant onboarding, this scalable, high-margin platform positions us to generate strong recurring annual revenue and create lasting enterprise value,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global Inc.

About Mezzofy:

Mezzofy is a Hong Kong-based leader in digital coupon management. Its "Coupon-as-a-Service" (CaaS) platform enables businesses to easily create, distribute, and manage digital coupons without the need for costly infrastructure. Mezzofy’s scalable, cloud-based solutions enhance customer engagement, boost sales, and streamline operations, helping businesses modernize their marketing strategies.

Visit https://mezzofy.com/ for more information.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a leading Malaysian solutions provider, specializing in the development of innovative technology platforms that drive digital transformation. Its flagship product, the ZCITY Super App, integrates e-payment solutions with customer rewards, fostering a seamless digital ecosystem. As of March 2025, ZCITY Super App has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy.

Visit treasureglobal.co for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Chin Sook Lee

Chief Financial Officer

Treasure Global Inc.

ir_us@treasuregroup.co

