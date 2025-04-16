Axalta Wins 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award

Axalta NextJet™ automotive digital paint technology named Innovation to Watch

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today that the digital paint technology Axalta NextJet™ was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch. The recognition honors pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.

Axalta NextJet™ is a next-generation, sustainable digital paint technology for the automotive industry. This advancement allows for precise paint placement and enables design flexibility for tutone and graphics on vehicles. Axalta NextJet™ also eliminates masking and can reduce labor, energy and waste while increasing productivity and efficiency rates. This can help to contribute to a 30% reduction in CO 2 emissions and significant cost savings for vehicle manufacturers.

“Since we launched Axalta NextJet™ in 2023, our global team has demonstrated the power of collaboration in action, pairing our cutting-edge digital paint technology with inkjet and robotics manufacturing leaders,” said Hadi Awada, President Global Mobility Coatings, Axalta. “I’m excited to see how we continue to advance Axalta NextJet™ through our partnerships to drive greater productivity and sustainability for our customers.”

Added Dr. Robert Roop, Chief Technology Officer, Axalta, “It is an honor to be recognized by the automotive industry signaling the importance of capturing innovations earlier in the development cycle that have the most potential for long-term impact. We’re proud to help our trusted OEM customers solve not only productivity challenges but also curate sustainable design.”

The 5th annual PACE Pilot program was presented by Automotive News and presented at a gala ceremony on April 15. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACE Pilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

Axalta earned an Automotive News PACE Pilot recognition following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual pitch session. For full details on the Automotive News PACE program, visit www.autonews.com/awards/pace.

