El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on Thursday, May 1, 2025

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Liz Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with first quarter 2025 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13752366. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.elpolloloco.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana, along with eight licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards APP or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

Investor Contact:
Jeff Priester
ICR
Investors@elpolloloco.com

Media Contact:
Brittney Shaffer
El Pollo Loco
Director of Brand Communications
media@elpolloloco.com


