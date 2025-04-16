Nace Law Group Secures $8M Jury Verdict for Widow and Minor Children in Wrongful Death Trial

A Baltimore City jury returned a verdict of over $8 million in favor of the family of a 43-year-old man who died following a routine endoscopy procedure. Nace Law Group represented the victim’s family and brought the case to trial to seek justice and accountability from the at-fault anesthesiologist and anesthesia group.

Washington, D.C., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Baltimore City jury returned a verdict of over $8 million in favor of the family of a 43-year-old man who died following a routine endoscopy procedure. Nace Law Group represented the victim’s family and brought the case to trial to seek justice and accountability from the at-fault anesthesiologist and anesthesia group.

Background on the case

A 43-year-old teacher, husband, and father of three minor children underwent twilight sedation for a routine endoscopy for bariatric surgery clearance. The procedure did not call for general anesthesia. The patient’s oxygen saturation, respiration, and heart rate dropped shortly after the procedure began. The defendants failed to respond appropriately for between 8 and 12 minutes. Despite the clear need for intubation, the defendant anesthesiologist did not even attempt the procedure. A second anesthesiologist entered and immediately called for intubation and performed it. Sadly, the patient never regained consciousness and died days later due to a brain injury resulting from the lack of oxygen caused by the airway mismanagement.

The trial

Nace Law Group’s Chris Nace and Samantha Peters presented strong evidence of negligence and causation to the jury. The victim’s widow also gave a powerful testimony about the impact of the loss on her and her children. Expert witnesses, including an anesthesiologist and an economist, supported the case. The economist estimated the family’s economic loss at $1.5 to $1.6 million.

The verdict

A Baltimore City jury responded to the trial team’s evidence and the moving testimony of the victim’s wife. Despite aggressive litigation from Defendants’ team, the jury ultimately sided with Plaintiffs, awarding a verdict of over $8 million.

The jury’s decision sends an important message regarding medical accountability and the need for vigilance, even during routine procedures. Without proper medical care and oversight, things can go tragically wrong.

“This was a preventable death,” said Samantha Peters, “While the verdict cannot return what the family lost, it does help bring a small measure of closure and accountability.”

About Nace Law Group

Nace Law Group is a respected trial law firm that represents injury victims and their families in Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The firm has been building a reputation for taking on tough and complex medical malpractice and personal injury cases for over 40 years. Nace Law Group was founded by nationally recognized trial attorney Barry J. Nace. Today, Christopher T. Nace and Samantha L. Peters carry on the group’s legacy of fierce advocacy and dedicated client service. To learn more about Nace Law Group, visit washingtondcinjurylawyers.com.

