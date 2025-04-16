DP World Opens Fourth Freight Forwarding Office in Brazil, Accelerating Latin America Expansion

The expansion will strengthen DP World’s freight forwarding network across Latin America and enhance global connectivity by 2026

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has announced the opening of its fourth freight forwarding office in Brazil. This new location marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth across Latin America, enhancing its ability to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions to customers throughout the region.

Located in Campinas, an industrial hub near São Paulo, the new office offers comprehensive logistics services, including FCL (full container load) and LCL (less container load) ocean freight, air freight, and domestic container trucking. Additional services include warehousing, international insurance, and customs clearance, providing customers with seamless logistics solutions throughout their cargo cycle, with improved visibility, security, and efficiency.

This new office complements DP World’s existing operations in Santos, São Paulo, and Itajaí, which opened last year and are already transforming trade capabilities in the region.

DP World’s expansion strategy aims to significantly broaden its freight forwarding network in Brazil by 2027. The company plans to open three new offices in Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, and Porto Alegre by the end of this year, followed by two additional locations in Manaus and Fortaleza in 2026. This growth initiative is projected to create 150 new jobs across sales, operations, and administrative roles.

Fábio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “Our continued expansion in Brazil underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth and enhancing connectivity across Latin America. The new Campinas office will empower businesses with efficient, integrated supply chain solutions that drive productivity, reliability, and competitiveness. As we expand our footprint, we are creating jobs, strengthening trade networks, and fueling economic development that benefits local communities and global markets alike.”

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President, Freight Forwarding – Americas, DP World, said: “This new Campinas office strengthens our network across Brazil, enhancing our ability to provide seamless, end-to-end logistics solutions. This expansion bolsters our presence in key markets and supports a wide range of industries, ensuring our customers benefit from efficient, reliable supply chains throughout Latin America and beyond.”

DP World has been operating in Brazil since 2013 and continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s logistics sector. The company operates one of Brazil’s largest private terminals at the Port of Santos, handling 1.4 million TEUs per year. An ongoing expansion project is set to increase this capacity to 2.1 million TEUs annually by early 2026.

Additionally, DP World’s strategic partnership with Rumo, Brazil’s largest rail operator, involves developing a new grain and fertilizer terminal that will boost bulk handling capacity to 12.5 million tons per year.

Since mid-2023, DP World has launched over 200 freight forwarding offices worldwide, including 20 throughout the Americas. The network now spans operations in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname. Planned future openings include locations in the United States, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 114,000 employees from 162 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

About DP World in Brazil

In the Port of Santos, DP World is the company responsible for operating one of the largest and most modern private multi-purpose terminals in Brazil, located on the left bank of the Port of Santos (SP). With investments of R$3 billion, it provides more than 2,000 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs. Installed in a strategic area with access by sea, road and rail, the project has 1,100 meters of quay and a total area of 845,000 m2 and an annual handling capacity of 1.4 million TEU (a unit equivalent to a 20-foot container) and 5.4 million tons of pulp. With new investments underway, over the next few years DP World will complete the expansion of its quay to 1,300 meters and increase its capacity to 2.1 million TEUs/year, with the first phase being delivered at the beginning of 2026 with 1.7 million TEUs/year. More information at http://www.dpworld.com/brazil.

The company plans to open three more offices in Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre by the end of year, with two additional offices slated for 2026. This expansion is expected to create 150 new jobs, spanning sales, operations, and administrative roles.

a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, will be significantly expanding its freight forwarding footprint in Brazil over the next two years. The company plans to open six new offices by 2026, underscoring its commitment to enhancing end-to-end supply chain solutions across Latin America.

Located in Campinas, a major industrial and consumer hub strategically located outside São Paulo, the new office offers a full range of services, including FCL (full container load) and LCL (less container load) ocean freight, air freight, and domestic container trucking. Additional services include warehousing, international insurance, and customs clearance. This provides customers with an end-to-end logistics partner that manages all stages of the supply chain, from origin to final delivery, with increased visibility, security, and operational efficiency.

The first in a planned rollout of six new office locations by 2026, DP World plans to sigificantly expand its footprint in Brazil over the next two years, underscoring its commitment to enhancing end-to-end supply chain solutions across Latin America.

The first of four new offices to open this year,

The office serves a broad range of industries, including ……

The expansion will bolster the company’s ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions, offering a series of services that connect goods from the factory floor to the customer's door, such as sea freight for both FCL (full container load) and LCL (less container load), air freight, domestic container road transportation, international insurance, and customs clearance.

DP World’s freight forwarding operations in Brazil are expected to handle approximately 75,000 TEUs annually within the next five years, reflecting the company’s ambition to boost its logistics footprint. The initiative builds on the momentum of recent openings in Santos, São Paulo, and Itajaí earlier in 2024, which have already begun to reshape trade capabilities in the region.

With a robust global network of ports, terminals and value-added services, DP World is strengthening its role as a logistics provider to speed up the cargo cycle for customers.

Fábio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brasil, said: “We are delighted to announce this expansion of our services in Brazil. This is a strategic addition to our network, which is constantly expanding, not only in Brazil, but throughout Latin America, and our aim is to make it easier for customers to access a fully integrated logistics platform that supports the flow of trade in local and international markets.

DP World has played an important role in expanding Brazil’s logistics sector, particularly the availability of containerized and bulk goods, by operating one of the country’s largest private terminals at the Port of Santos. The terminal currently handles 1.4 million TEUs annually, with an ongoing expansion set to increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs per year.

Additionally, DP World’s partnership with Rumo to develop a new grain and fertilizer terminal is expected to increase bulk handling capacity at the portby 12.5 million tons annually.

The Brazil expansion aligns with DP World’s broader strategy to enhance its global freight forwarding presence. Since mid-2023, the company has launched over 200 freight forwarding offices worldwide, including 20 across the Americas. This network includes operations in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname. Future openings are planned in the United States, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 114,000 employees from 162 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

About DP World in Brazil

In the Port of Santos, DP World is the company responsible for operating one of the largest and most modern private multi-purpose terminals in Brazil, located on the left bank of the Port of Santos (SP). With investments of R$3 billion, it provides more than 2,000 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs. Installed in a strategic area with access by sea, road and rail, the project has 1,100 meters of quay and a total area of 845,000 m2 and an annual handling capacity of 1.4 million TEU (a unit equivalent to a 20-foot container) and 5.4 million tons of pulp. With new investments underway, over the next few years DP World will complete the expansion of its quay to 1,300 meters and increase its capacity to 2.1 million TEUs/year, with the first phase being delivered at the beginning of 2026 with 1.7 million TEUs/year. More information at http://www.dpworld.com/brazil.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.