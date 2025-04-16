Hungry Studio Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Block Blast! in 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Flagship Title Awarded as Best Mobile App/Casual Game; Winners to Be Celebrated During Gala Event on May 13 in Seoul

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hungry Studio was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Mobile Apps/Casual Game category for Block Blast! in the 12th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 23 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a gala awards ceremony on Friday, May 13 in Seoul, South Korea.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. In recognition of its outstanding innovation, Hungry Studio won the Gold Award in the Best Mobile Apps/Casual Game category.

“At Hungry Studio, we believe great games are built through scientific-driven insights, iteration, and a focus on player experience,” said Jason Wang, Vice President of Hungry Studio. “By refining and optimizing our flagship game, Block Blast! has grown to 40 million daily active users and 160 million monthly active users worldwide as of the end of 2024. This Gold Stevie Award win is incredibly validating, and we are all extremely proud of the recognition and success. We’d also like to congratulate all the other nominees and winners of these highly prestigious awards.”

"The 12th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards received an impressive array of outstanding entries," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "This year’s winners have clearly shown their dedication to innovation, and we commend their resilience and imaginative efforts. We’re excited to honor many of them at our awards ceremony on May 13."

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the May 13 awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://asia.stevieawards.com .

About Block Blast!

Block Blast! is a globally leading mobile puzzle game that builds on classic block mechanics while pioneering the innovative “drag-match-disappear” gameplay. Since its launch in 2021, the game has evolved into Classic Block Puzzle Mode and Block Adventure Mode, offering players a balanced and controlled challenge through a refined elimination experience that transforms disorder into structure. Designed to blend casual fun with strategic depth, Block Blast! continues to lead the charts as a top free-to-play title on the App Store.

About Hungry Studio

Founded in 2021, Hungry Studio specializes in the development and distribution of casual games with a global reach. The company is dedicated to bringing exceptional gaming experiences to a broader, more diverse group of players worldwide, fostering industrial sustainable development in collaboration with ecological partners across the globe.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors and partners of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.

