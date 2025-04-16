Guident Pioneers the Future of Urban Mobility

West Palm Beach, FL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident announces the launch of an autonomous vehicle pilot program that revolutionizes urban public transportation in downtown West Palm Beach. In collaboration with Related Ross, Circuit Transit, and Auve Tech, the project provides a 0.9-mile public transportation route, advancing a vision for smarter and more sustainable mobility.

Jessica Keller, West Palm Beach Transportation and Mobility Manager, added, “The City of West Palm Beach is pleased to be the site for this urban transportation pilot that will showcase innovation in tackling evolving transportation challenges.”

Guident and its strategic partner, Estonia-based Auve Tech, are debuting the MiCa, a Level 4 fully autonomous electric shuttle, in its first U.S. deployment. Already operating in several European and Asian countries, MiCa navigates complex urban environments without human intervention. This program aims to collect real-world data, improve safety, and redefine smart, sustainable transit.

“Launching the MiCa pilot in West Palm Beach represents a significant leap forward in autonomous technology,” said Harald Braun, Chairman and CEO of Guident. “Our collaboration with our esteemed partners underlines a shared vision: to create a safer, more efficient, and connected urban future.”

Related Ross is participating in the public-private partnership as it seeks to build a pedestrian-friendly and accessible downtown environment. The real-estate developer is also exploring technology to reduce road congestion, a nationwide issue, as part of its dedication to smart infrastructure and its goal to help shape West Palm Beach into the country's model city.

"The future of downtown West Palm Beach hinges on our ability to create spaces that seamlessly connect people with their environment," said Jordan Rathlev, Executive Senior Vice President at Related Ross. “Integrating mobility solutions like the MiCa pilot lays the groundwork for a more vibrant, accessible downtown.”

Integrating advanced autonomy into West Palm Beach transit marks a transformative step, setting new standards for safety and efficiency in public transportation. Alex Esposito, the CEO of Circuit Transit, said “As a resident of West Palm Beach, it's great to see the City on the forefront of mobility innovation during this time of rapid growth. As a co-founder at Circuit, which currently operates the City (rideWPB) and DDA's downtown services, joining this AV project is a natural and exciting step as we look to continue innovating and expanding our offerings.”

Route & Real Time Information

The route map, real time service location and arrival information are available to anyone on the web at WPBgo.com/AV. Riders can also use the Transit app to find route and arrival information on the go. Thanks to WPBgo’s sponsored Royale access, Palm Beach County riders can make the best of their commute with all the app’s features.

About Guident

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more, visit Guident's website at www.guident.com.

About Related Ross

Led by visionary developer Stephen Ross, Related Ross is a fully integrated real estate firm with unparalleled expertise in mixed-use development. For more than 25 years, Related has led the transformation of West Palm Beach into one of the nation's fastest-growing cities to live, work, and visit. Related Ross leads the market in Class A office with over 2.8M square feet of existing commercial holdings built and under construction. Known for luxury residential buildings, Related Ross is introducing a new class of rentals and condos to the market, including The Laurel and South Flagler House. The company also developed and owns the most celebrated destinations in the region including CityPlace – the most visited neighborhood in the City, fostering culture and enriching the community with lush green spaces, a diverse mix of experiential retail and culinary offerings, the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, educational programming and modern residences; as well as Hilton West Palm Beach, RH West Palm and the historic Harriet Himmel Theater. For more information about Related Ross, please visit www.relatedross.com



About Circuit Transit

Circuit is an innovative electric shuttle company, dedicated to making communities more sustainable, livable, and connected. Operating in CA, DC, FL, MA, NY, NJ, TX and WA, Circuit offers on-demand solutions that have provided over 10 million eco-friendly rides without traveling more than a few miles. Addressing the vital first/last-mile gap, Circuit bridges urban connectivity divides through partnerships with municipalities, developers, and advertising partners The service enhances local jobs, community engagement, and brand connections, all while reducing congestion. Discover more and learn how to catch a ride at www.ridecircuit.com, where innovation and sustainability converge to redefine the last mile.

About Auve Tech

Auve Tech designs and manufactures compact autonomous shuttles, proven on public roads worldwide. We enable cities, developers, and mobility partners to deploy and manage reliable fleets with expert support. MiCa is an 8-seater autonomous shuttle that has been developed and produced in Estonia. In addition to Japan, MiCa shuttles have operated in Finland, Germany, the United States and several countries in the Middle East. www.auve.tech



