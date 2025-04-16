Neuroscience ACCUMIN delivers real-time data insights from NEI, Psych Congress’ preeminent thought leaders

The Neuroscience ACCUMIN panel is comprised of international experts associated with leading mental healthcare education brands Psych Congress and Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI).

Membership in HMP Global's new service provides immediate access to expert perceptions of neuroscience data releases, FDA announcements, and market activity.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insights from preeminent neuroscience thought leaders on breaking news and major clinical trial data releases are now available in real time through HMP Global’s new service—Neuroscience ACCUMIN: Accumulated Insight.

With the global market for central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics projected to reach $137 billion this year, unbiased and timely analysis of the latest neuroscience findings is crucial for stakeholders in the field. A subscription to Neuroscience ACCUMIN provides immediate access to actionable insights that can inform data generation, medical, marketing, and business strategies.

The Neuroscience ACCUMIN panel is comprised of international experts associated with leading mental healthcare education brands Psych Congress and Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI). Their perspectives empower decision-makers in pharmaceuticals, finance and other healthcare-related industries to understand the implications of new developments in the mental health field and leverage this insight to set effective growth strategies for their businesses.

Serving as Neuroscience ACCUMIN’s Chief Medical Officer is psychiatrist Greg Mattingly, MD, Founding Partner, Midwest Research Group and an Associate Clinical Professor at Washington University.

“The strength of Neuroscience ACCUMIN lies in its panel of internationally recognized experts,” he said. “Their unbiased and candid commentary offers invaluable context and clarity around complex data and emerging trends. This analysis is crucial for innovators seeking a reliable and objective understanding of the neuroscience landscape.”

Benefits to subscribing members of Neuroscience ACCUMIN include:

- Real-time access to expert perceptions and reactions to the latest neuroscience data releases, FDA announcements, and market activity through the Neuroscience ACCUMIN Desk web portal

- Exclusive news alerts featuring advisors’ commentary and impact score ratings on late-breaking developments

- Attendance at Congress Highlights events scheduled immediately following major congresses throughout the year

The Neuroscience ACCUMIN Desk provides members with exclusive, 24/7 access to the enduring archive of data reviews, commentaries, and ACCUMIN Index scores rating the Immediate Impact of each data release.

Neuroscience ACCUMIN represents the next generation of real-time intelligence in the industry, said Kara Rosania, Vice President of HMP Omnimedia.

“As the field of neuroscience continues to experience rapid changes, having immediate and exclusive access to expert analysis and opinions allows our members to stay ahead of the curve, refining and enhancing their research and investment strategies,” she said. “This is an exciting step forward for both HMP Global and the broader neuroscience community.”

For more information or to become a subscribing member, visit the Neuroscience ACCUMIN: Accumulated Insight website: accumindesk.com/neuroscience.



