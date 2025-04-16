Reborn China Secures Strategic Matcha Supply Partnership to Expand Distribution Across Asia and the UAE

Collaboration with Farms in China and Japan Positions Reborn as a Leading Matcha Distributor in Asia

BREA, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced that Reborn China has established its Central China Supply Chain Headquarters in Dawu County, a region widely recognized for its excellence in tea cultivation and matcha production.

As part of this expansion, Reborn China will oversee the sourcing and distribution of all matcha-based products throughout Asia and the UAE, in partnership with a prominent agricultural group that operates matcha farms and manufacturing facilities through a China-Japan joint venture. This collaboration ensures consistent access to high-quality matcha from two of the world’s most respected production regions.

Only China, Japan, and Korea are globally recognized as producers of authentic matcha. By leveraging trusted sources from these regions—especially premium Japanese matcha—Reborn China is positioned to introduce a new standard of quality and scale in the global matcha market.





During a recent official visit to Dawu County, Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee, met with Yu Haiqun, General Secretary of Dawu County, and Pan Pan, Deputy Mayor of Dawu County, to formalize the cooperation and discuss long-term alignment. Also in attendance were Wang Zhengzhong and Jia Ruo from the Reborn Coffee Greater China Operations team, who are overseeing the execution of the partnership.

Reborn Coffee extends its sincere gratitude to the Dawu County government for their leadership and support in making this partnership possible. Their commitment to fostering international collaboration and promoting regional agricultural excellence has laid a strong foundation for Reborn China’s long-term growth.

Reborn has confirmed a strategic supply agreement with a China-Japan joint venture manufacturer that owns matcha production facilities in both countries, securing a consistent pipeline for large-scale international distribution. Through this initiative, Reborn will deliver matcha products across key Asian markets including Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Korea, while also utilizing Dubai and Malaysia as regional distribution gateways.

“Reborn China is creating a vital bridge between the world’s top matcha-producing regions and the rapidly growing demand across Asia and the Middle East,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “This agreement not only strengthens our supply chain but sets the foundation for Reborn to lead in product quality, reliability, and innovation.”

Reborn Coffee continues to advance its mission to deliver exceptional beverage experiences through carefully sourced ingredients and a commitment to global excellence.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c381f82-910c-4e67-b550-29a7134fedd8

Reborn China Matcha Reborn China Matcha

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.