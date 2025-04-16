Global Mofy AI Limited Announces $4 Million Private Placement Financing

BEIJING, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements (the “SPAs”) with certain investors for a private placement of its securities for gross proceeds of approximately US$4 million (the “Offering”).

Pursuant to the SPAs, the Company will issue and sell up to 2,030,460 Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00003 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), and 2,030,460 warrants, each to initially purchase one Class A Ordinary Share (the “Warrant”), at a combined purchase price of US$1.97 per Class A Ordinary Share and Warrant. This price represents 101% of the Nasdaq Minimum Price, as defined under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), based on the Nasdaq Official Closing Price (NOCP) on April 14, 2025.

Each Warrant will have an initial exercise price of US$2.36 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The exercise price and the number of Class A Ordinary Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants are subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the Warrants.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, product development, and the continued expansion of its AI-powered technology platforms — including investment in its recently announced Gauss AI Lab.

The securities described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Global Mofy has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registering the resale of the Class A Ordinary Shares and Class A Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

