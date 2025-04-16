iRhythm Technologies Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report That Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Culture of Quality and Sustainability

Report highlights progress against key sustainability initiatives that reflect iRhythm’s commitment to delivering better data, better insights, and better health for all

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced that it has published its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report , highlighting the company’s efforts to build a sustainable and inclusive future.

“iRhythm’s core mission is to create a better world for patients by delivering better health and better insights through our trusted solutions and innovative technologies,” said Sumi Shrishrimal, iRhythm’s Chief Risk Officer and leader of Sustainability and Impact. “We accomplish this by being a responsible, ethical, and inclusive company dedicated to the highest standards of quality and excellence across our business as we execute upon our long-term strategic growth plan. I am so proud of the work our teams do every day, and our 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report reflects how we make cardiac monitoring more accessible, how we enable providers to better detect and prevent disease, and how we impact our communities as a global company.”

The 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report details sustainability accomplishments across four key pillars:

Quality and Sustainable Technology Innovation highlights include enhancing our quality systems, improving our customers’ experience through Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration and innovative product launches, securing a strategic licensing agreement to advance connected patient care, and forming an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Governance Steering Committee to address AI risks and opportunities in alignment with the company’s strategic goals

Access and Health Equity highlights include expanding globally by launching commercially in four European countries (Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland) and receiving regulatory approval from the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency for the Zio® 14-day, long-term continuous ECG monitoring system

Workforce and Inclusion highlights include refreshing our core values to define the workplace culture we would like to shape going forward, revising our code of conduct to provide employees with resources and guidance needed to operate with unquestionable integrity, and introducing new recognition opportunities to celebrate employees who elevate the company’s values through their work

Environmental Impact highlights include completing inventory of Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, achieving 89.5% landfill waste diversion across our operations, obtaining ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems Certification, completing a life cycle analysis (LCA) of our products, and being named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Greenest Companies for 2025



For more information about iRhythm’s corporate sustainability efforts, please visit our Corporate Sustainability page here .

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all. To learn more, please visit https://www.irhythmtech.com/ .

