La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports 119% Year-Over-Year Increase in Revenue to $69.4 Million for Fiscal 2024; Surpassed Initial Revenue Guidance by Approximately $4.4 Million

Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2024 Increased 55% Year-Over-Year to $17.7 Million

Gross Profit Increased 110% Year-Over-Year to $6.0 Million in 2024

CELEBRATION, Fla., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 119% year-over-year to $69.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $31.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023
  • Residential real estate services revenue increased $36.6 million to $57.0 million, or 179%, for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $20.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023
  • Property management revenue increased by approximately $1.4 million to $11.1 million, or 15%, for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $9.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023
  • Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $212 thousand to $328 thousand, or approx. 183% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $116 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023
  • Gross profit increased by approximately $3.1 million, or 110%, year-over-year, to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We are pleased to report a 119% increase in revenue for 2024 compared to 2023, and a 55% increase in Q4 2024 year-over-year compared to the same period in 2023. Gross profit also increased 110% to $6.0 million in 2024, driven by strategic acquisitions of real estate brokerage franchisees and growth in our agent network, which now exceeds 2,500 agents. Our scalable, agent-first brokerage model continues to attract top talent by offering flexible compensation options, including a revenue share program, a 100% commission structure with low fees, and additional income through ancillary services and technology solutions.

“We recently started expanding internationally with engagement of an area developer in Spain, unlocking new revenue opportunities and strengthening our global presence. In addition, we introduced LR Agent Advance, a new program that provides our agents with upfront access to pending commissions, supporting their growth while generating an additional recurring revenue stream for the Company.”

Mr. La Rosa continued, “Importantly, Nasdaq has granted us a 180-day extension to comply with the minimum bid price rule, giving us the necessary time to execute our strategic initiatives. We are on track to close our previously announced acquisition of a real estate brokerage firm, which generated $19 million in revenue in 2023 and, if consummated, is expected to bring a network of around 945 agents across multiple states. Significantly, our revenue forecast for 2025 revenue for $100 Million remains intact.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on achieving profitability in 2025 by expanding into new markets, acquiring additional brokerage firms, growing our agent base, and leveraging technology to drive operational efficiencies. We are confident in our strategy to deliver sustainable growth and maximize shareholder value,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

The closings of the acquisitions mentioned in this press release are subject to, and contingent upon, the parties entering into their respective definitive agreements. There can be no assurances that these acquisitions will be consummated.

Financial Results

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $69.4 million compared to $31.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Residential real estate services revenue increased by $36.6 million to $57.0 million, or 179%, in the year ended December 31, 2024, from $20.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was driven by $9.8 million of revenue from the eight (8) acquisitions completed during fiscal year 2024, in addition the increase was due to a full year of income from the six (6) acquired companies in 2023. Selling, general and administrative costs, excluding stock-based compensation, for the year ended December 31, 2024, were approximately $11.6 million, compared to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net loss was $15.9 million, or $(0.79) basic and diluted loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $9.3 million, or $(1.27) basic and diluted loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa Holdings operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa Holdings also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman/Natalya Rudman
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

(Tables follow)


La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets        
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 1,442,901     $ 959,604  
Restricted cash     2,137,707       1,484,223  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $166,504 and $83,456, respectively     931,662       826,424  
Other current assets     1,788        
Total current assets     4,514,058       3,270,251  
                 
Noncurrent assets:                
Property and equipment, net     9,411       14,893  
Right-of-use asset, net     997,715       687,570  
Intangible assets, net     5,840,080       4,632,449  
Goodwill     8,012,331       5,702,612  
Other long-term assets     33,831       21,270  
Total noncurrent assets     14,893,368       11,058,794  
Total assets   $ 19,407,426     $ 14,329,045  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,376,704     $ 1,147,073  
Accrued expenses     738,065       227,574  
Contract liabilities     7,747        
Line of credit     148,976        
Derivative liability     1,607,544        
Advances on future receipts     618,681       77,042  
Accrued acquisition cash consideration     381,404       300,000  
Notes payable, current     2,187,673       4,400  
Lease liability, current     473,733       340,566  
Total current liabilities     8,540,527       2,096,655  
                 
Noncurrent liabilities:                
Note payable, net of current     1,475,064       615,127  
Security deposits and escrow payable     2,137,707       1,484,223  
Lease liability, noncurrent     545,759       363,029  
Other liabilities     32,950       2,950  
Total non-current liabilities     4,191,480       2,465,329  
Total liabilities     12,732,007       4,561,984  
                 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)                
                 
Stockholders' equity:                
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 Series X shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively            
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 21,847,514 and 13,406,480 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     2,185       1,341  
Additional paid-in capital     29,121,589       18,016,400  
Accumulated deficit     (26,555,319 )     (12,107,756 )
Total stockholders' equity — La Rosa Holdings Corp. shareholders     2,568,455       5,909,985  
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries     4,106,964       3,857,076  
Total stockholders' equity     6,675,419       9,767,061  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 19,407,426     $ 14,329,045  
                 


La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
         
    For the Years Ended December 31,
      2024       2023  
Revenue   $ 69,448,786     $ 31,759,404  
         
Cost of revenue     63,495,507       28,918,236  
         
Gross profit     5,953,279       2,841,168  
         
Operating expenses:        
Sales and marketing     1,007,077       359,717  
General and administrative     10,625,551       4,473,340  
Stock-based compensation — general and administrative     4,730,355       5,100,474  
Impairment of goodwill     787,438       -  
Total operating expenses     17,150,421       9,933,531  
         
Loss from operations     (11,197,142 )     (7,092,363 )
Other income (expense)        
Interest expense, net     (403,397 )     (140,382 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (777,558 )     -  
Amortization of debt discount     (649,138 )     (1,016,644 )
Change in fair value of derivative liability     (1,338,506 )     138,985  
Other income, net     15,745       286,641  
Loss before provision for income taxes     (14,349,996 )     (7,823,763 )
Benefit from income taxes            
Net loss     (14,349,996 )     (7,823,763 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     97,567       (5,326 )
Net loss after noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries     (14,447,563 )     (7,818,437 )
Less: Deemed dividend     1,476,044       1,472,514  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (15,923,607 )   $ (9,290,951 )
         
Loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted   $ (0.79 )   $ (1.27 )
         
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders        
Basic and diluted     20,222,347       7,293,033  

