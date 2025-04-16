The Uninvited Invitational Gathers 75 Female Snowboarders From 20 Countries At Woodward Park City To Close Out The Season With $60,000 in Prize Money

The Event Is Presented by The North Face and Created by Jess Kimura

Woodward Park City, Utah , April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s Invitational welcomed 75 competitors from 20 countries who threw down technical rail tricks for a share of the $60,000 prize purse—and the opportunity to stake their claim and legacy in the sport of snowboarding forever. Born from a grassroots movement and a vision to break the glass ceiling of women’s snowboarding, The Uninvited has evolved from a raw, self-funded film project into one of the most progressive snowboarding events in the world. What started as a spark lit by professional snowboarder Jess Kimura, has exploded into a full-blown platform; a springboard for the next generation of girls, women, and non-binary riders to launch themselves into the spotlight, unfettered by the traditional industry gatekeepers or naysayers.

Spectators flooded into Woodward Park City on Saturday, April 12th for finals day, armed with cowbells, colorful face paint, and oversized signs to support their favorite riders. What they witnessed exceeded all expectations. The event showcased a blend of seasoned icons and rising stars, charging ahead with a level of progression that set new benchmarks for what is possible in the sport of snowboarding.

During an emotionally charged podium ceremony, The Uninvited proved its purpose as 15-year-old Jess Perlmutter, took the top spot. As snowboarding’s icons hoisted last year’s wildcard entry on their shoulders to stand atop the podium beside the best in the world, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. This event transcended competition, and snowboarding in general, proving that when a proper platform is provided, female athletes will rise to the occasion.

The full replay of The 2025 Uninvited Invitational finals can be watched on The PLATFRM.COM YouTube channel here: LIVE STREAM REPLAY

The Uninvited Invitational is presented by The North Face, with support from Yeti, Rockstar Energy Drink, Subaru USA, Capita Snowboards, Union Binding Company, Woodward Park City, Nidecker Snowboards, Sun Bum, Fat Tire, Coal Headwear, Herschel Supply Co., Skullcandy, Baldface Lodge, and Bombhole Podcast.

FULL RESULTS

First – Jess Perlmutter($15,000)

Second – Himari Takamori ($11,000)

Third – Veda Hallen ($8,000)

Fourth – Devi Gupta ($6,000)

Fifth – Annika Morgan ($4,000)

Best Trick – Jaylen Hansen ($1,500)

Heart Award – “Emmasita” Lacarrere ($1,500)

Best Slam– Jayva Jordan ($1,500)

One to Watch – Mela Stalker ($1,500)

Best Air on Course – Katja Dutu ($1,500)

Style Award – Emma Crosby ($1,500)

YETI Rookie – Hinano Sakamoto ($1,500)

The North Face “Free Your Line” Award – Laura Rogoski ($1,500)

Baldface Stoke Award — Bella Warren (Free trip to Baldface Lodge)

About The Uninvited

The Uninvited was spearheaded in 2017 by Jess Kimura, one of the most influential snowboarders of the past decade. After recognizing an abundance of talent without a proper platform to showcase it on, she self-produced an award-winning film trilogy that challenged the gender disparity in the action sports industry. The Uninvited series launched multiple careers for girls, women, and non-binary riders who needed a place to shine.

The same energy and intentions has been channeled into a competition series where these riders aren't just a subcategory; they are the main event. By providing the platform and tools needed for them to thrive, our goal is to empower these athletes to rise above expectations and rewrite the narrative for generations to come. The Uninvited Invitational serves as a platform to showcase and enable the highest level of progression in a street-oriented environment.

For more information on The Uninvited check out: www.the-uninvited.com

LINK TO PHOTOS: PRESS SELECTS

About Woodward

Established in 1970, Woodward is the global leader in action sports experiences. Woodward delivers innovative products, programs, partnerships and experiences to inspire and empower the next generation in action sports and offers innovative environments and dynamic programming at eight destinations across the U.S. including Woodward Mt. Bachelor, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West, Woodward Park City, Woodward Copper, Woodward Eldora, and Woodward Pennsylvania. Woodward is part of the POWDR portfolio. Learn more about Woodward’s one-of-a-kind facilities, programming and culture at www.woodwardparkcity.com/.

The Univited Invitational Winners The 2025 Uninvited Invitational Champions R to L: Annika Morgan (5th), Himari Takamori (2nd), Jess Perlmutter (1st), Veda Hallen (3rd), Devi Gupta (4th) Photo Credit: Stephan Jende

