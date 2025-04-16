HPQ Silicon and Novacium Sign MOU with GLD Alloys to produce Green Hydrogen with METAGENE™

A partnership that could accelerate the production of GREEN hydrogen at scale

MONTREAL, April 16, 2025 -- HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF , FRA: O08 ), a technology company specializing in green engineering processes, is re-issuing an amended version of its April 10th, 2025, press release at the request of l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

The press release focuses on the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between HPQ, its French subsidiary NOVACIUM SAS (“Novacium”), and GLD Alloys (GLD), a leading Malaysian recycled aluminum producer.

This MOU is a strategic agreement that could accelerate the industrial-scale production of METAGENE™ fuel — a proprietary solution developed by Novacium that enables the autonomous generation of high-pressure green hydrogen. There are no binding terms or financial commitments associated with this MOU at this stage.

“This partnership with HPQ and Novacium is a unique opportunity to participate in the transition toward a cleaner energy industry,” said Mr. John Lee, CEO of GLD Alloys. “With METAGENE™, we are combining sustainability and innovation to meet the world’s rapidly growing demand for green hydrogen — a market with growth potential.”

Strategic Alliance at the Heart of Green Hydrogen Innovation

Through this partnership, HPQ, Novacium, and GLD are combining their strengths to leverage GLD’s expertise in producing low-carbon recycled aluminum alloys — a key component of the METAGENE™ fuel. With an annual capacity of 200,000 tonnes of recycled aluminum, GLD offers high quality and reliable supply — key enablers for a rapid scale-up of the METAGENE™ process in the global clean energy market.

Based on a proprietary formulation developed by Novacium; using a recycled aluminum-silicon alloy, METAGENE™ fuel is robust, safe, and capable of releasing 1.25 m³ of hydrogen per kilogram, with yields ranging from 90% to 100% [1]. These performance levels are comparable to those achieved with aluminum nanopowders [2], but without the risks typically associated with nanomaterials — including explosion hazards, health concerns, and transport constraints.

“We are on the cusp of an energy revolution,” said Dr. Jed Kraiem, COO of Novacium. “METAGENE™ makes green hydrogen available on demand — safely and reliably. That’s a winning combination.”

A 95% Reduction in Carbon Impact Thanks to Recycled Aluminum

The use of recycled aluminum by GLD in the METAGENE™ process results in a substantial reduction in carbon emissions — 95% less CO₂ compared to primary aluminum, according to industry benchmarks [3]. For instance, producing one tonne of recycled aluminum emits approximately 0.6 tonnes of CO₂, versus 12 tonnes for primary aluminum [3]. Assuming an annual production of 500 tonnes of METAGENE™ fuel, this would result in a reduction of over 5,500 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year— equivalent to the annual emissions of approximately 1,200 gasoline-powered cars [4]. This environmental benefit could enhance METAGENE™’s appeal to impact-focused investors and clean energy stakeholders.

“GLD Alloys is the ideal partner to fast-track the advancement of our METAGENE™ technology,” said Bernard Tourillon, CEO of HPQ Silicon. “Their substantial production capacity and strong environmental commitment positions us to seize opportunities in the rapidly growing green hydrogen market.”

A Springboard to pre-Commercialization

This partnership marks a new milestone in the development of METAGENE™, with the goal of advancing the project from pilot phase to full-scale industrial and commercial production. By leveraging GLD’s industrial expertise, HPQ and Novacium aim to optimize their proprietary fuel supply chains and gain better control over production costs compared to competing technologies.

This access to a key supply source, combined with METAGENE™’s autonomous operation — requiring no electricity, costly storage, or heavy infrastructure — positions it as an ideal solution in the rapidly expanding green hydrogen market, which is projected to reach US$500 billion by 2030 [5].

In 2025, a pilot phase — currently under discussion with the French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) for potential financial support — will produce 10 kg of hydrogen per day, with operational field tests planned for the first half of 2026.

"With our unique technology and minimal carbon footprint, HPQ and Novacium are ideally positioned to lead the next wave of hydrogen-based green energy," added Mr. Tourillon.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Novacium's internal estimate, based on lab-level testing in 2024. [2] Boris P. Aduev and al., Hydrogen production by oxidation of aluminum nanopowder in water under the action of laser pulses; Int. Journal of Hydrogen Energy Vol. 48, Issue 59, 12 July 2023, P. 22484-22494 [3] Data based on International Aluminium Institute (IAI) standards. [4] Calculation based on an average emission of 4.6 tCO2e per car/year (French Environment and Energy Management Agency, ADEME). [5] Green Hydrogen Market Projections by BloombergNEF, 2023.

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an HPQ - affiliated company that started in Q3 2022. This green technology startup is based in Lyon, France and is a partnership with HPQ and three of France’s leading research engineers, Dr. Jed KRAIEM PhD, Novacium's Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), Dr. Oleksiy NICHIPORUK PhD, Novacium's Chief Technical Officer (“CTO”), and Dr. Julien DEGOULANGE PhD, Novacium’s Chief Innovation Officer (“CIO”). Novacium is a new Research and Development company which allows researchers to develop their own technology in high-added-value fields connected to renewable energy and allows HPQ Silicon Inc. a Canadian company, to expand the depth and reach of its technical team to help develop its silicon and new renewable energy projects.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis.

2) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.

3) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical based on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system.

4) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a new process to transform black aluminium dross into a valuable resource.

5) Becoming a zero CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAP™ “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

