Shirofune Launches “Explore Life After Marin Software” Program with Free Trial and Full Onboarding Support

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation, today announced a dedicated migration program to support marketers, brands, and agencies impacted by the dissolution of Marin Software, once a widely adopted digital advertising platform. The initiative, entitled “Life after Marin,” offers a 60-day free trial, waived setup fees, and hands-on onboarding to enable a smooth and risk-free transition.

With Marin Software announcing its plan of dissolution, advertisers are left seeking a future-ready solution for managing cross-platform digital campaigns. Shirofune’s offering fills that gap by combining enterprise-level automation, intuitive usability, and full-service support into one cohesive platform.

“Shirofune is built on a philosophy of automating what experienced professionals desperately need—replicating human insight and decision-making at scale,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “Marketers and agencies require continuity, automation, and trusted support, and Shirofune’s goal is to offer advertisers an exciting new way forward for a complete digital marketing program.”

“Moreover, Shirofune continues to adapt to emerging channels such as programmatic and retail media, which are expected to grow significantly,” continued Kikuchi. “As advertising complexity increases, Shirofune not only keeps pace with industry changes—it anticipates them, earning the trust of brands and agencies alike.”

Life After Marin Program

The “Life After Marin” program includes a 60-Day Free Trial: Access the full Shirofune platform with no commitment. This includes:

No Setup Costs: Onboarding, integration, and migration are included free of charge

Weekly 1-on-1 Onboarding Meetings: Personalized support throughout the trial period

The “Life After Marin” program is now live and available globally for brands and agencies.

To learn more or start your free trial, visit: http://www.shirofune.us/

Shirofune Has a 91% Market Share in Japan

The Shirofune platform, founded in 2014, has an astounding 91% market share in Japan and is used by industry leaders like Dentsu. The platform is designed to function like a professional agency ad manager, automating key operational tasks while delivering improved campaign performance. Its AI-powered optimization engine dynamically adjusts budgets, bids, and strategies across platforms, giving marketers more time to focus on strategy rather than execution.





The Shirofune platform offers the following:

Automated daily budget optimization per platform

Target ROAS adjustments

Cross-platform budget allocation

Automatic identification of performance drivers and anomalies

Integration of third-party analytics, attribution models, and CRM data for deeper insights and LTV-based optimization





Shiofune Supports Major Channels

The Shirofune platform supports major channels, including Google Ads, Meta, Amazon Ads, Microsoft Advertising, and DV360, all through a single unified interface. For advanced insights, Shirofune integrates with Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) and Google Analytics 4, enabling LTV-based attribution and performance analysis.





Shirofune continues to expand its capabilities and partner ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of enterprise advertisers, and recent enhancements include:

Amazon Ads & DV360 Integration: Unified campaign control across search, shopping, and programmatic

Unified campaign control across search, shopping, and programmatic AMC & GA4 Support: Deep customer journey and attribution analysis for smarter decision-making

Deep customer journey and attribution analysis for smarter decision-making Performance Change Analysis: Natural language summaries explaining what drove results — and why



About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management platform that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising campaigns. Designed for both in-house teams and agencies, Shirofune simplifies campaign management across multiple platforms through a single, easy-to-use interface. Trusted by over 10,000 accounts and 300,000 active campaigns — including large agency groups like Dentsu — Shirofune is also the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

Media Contact

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d283a910-8fe2-4fec-be67-6fb6d71df914

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27e4510b-a26a-40dc-b496-a2c35c36bd4a

