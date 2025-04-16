Submit Release
Vaxartto Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2025 on April 23

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James F. Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2025 in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The Company has appeared repeatedly at the annual event in Washington, D.C.

Presentation Information:

Title: Moving the needle: Blocking transmission and boosting existing vaccines by oral tablet vaccination
Speaker: Dr. James F. Cummings
Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Room: 207A

Title: Immune profiling on an oral norovirus vaccine candidate; correlates of protection for disease and infection
Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker
Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2024
Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
Room: 207A

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact
Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:   
Matt Steinberg     
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com
(646) 871-8481

