JFB Construction Holdings Announces Commencement of a $21 Million Construction Contract, Largest in its History

Construction on 79-Unit Development, The Preserve at Port Salerno, Expected to Commence by May 1, 2025

Lantana, FL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a construction company focused on commercial, retail, and residential property development, announces that it is commencing the largest single multi-family development construction contract in company history, valued at $21 million. The Company will act as the general contractor for The Preserve at Port Salerno, a 79-unit townhome development with clubhouse and pool amenities in Port Salerno, Florida.

“We believe that the increased proliferation of larger multi-family residential developments such as condominiums and townhouses will be instrumental in JFB’s growth,” said CEO Joseph F. Basile, III. “The Preserve project agreement, our largest single contract ever in which we will serve as the general contractor, is a 79-unit townhome development with an additional community clubhouse and amenities with a designated preserve area. We believe projects such as this one will be key to our future success, providing increased opportunity to manage larger construction projects and establish our continued leadership among our regional competitors in managing jobs at this scale.”

The Preserve at Port Salerno is a new luxury townhome project of upscale two-story rental townhomes ranging from 1600 to 1700 square feet, located within quiet Port Salerno / Stuart, Florida. The community offers luxurious yet earth-friendly amenities and is located within minutes of the Intracoastal Highway, Atlantic Ocean, and Stuart Airport, providing effortless access to the South Florida urban-coastal lifestyle.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building Multifamily communities, Shopping Centers, National Franchises, exclusive estate & equestrian homes, and over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail. JFB provides hands-on, professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on its clients' trust and the value it brings to each project.

JFB is proud that most of its projects are obtained through 100% referrals and repeat customers, and that to-date it has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of JFB Construction. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of our shares in the Offering; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in JFB Construction’s prospectus filed with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

