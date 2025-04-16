Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report Finds SMB Earnings Continue to Rise in March 2025

Analysis still finds decreases in average revenues and expenses from last month

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report for March 2025 found that average monthly earnings were up to $38,600, an increase of $1,500 from February’s number. This continued rise in earnings is a welcome sign amidst the recent uncertainty within the stock market.

Key Findings for March 2025

Average Monthly Earnings : $38,600 . ( Feb. 2025 : $37,100 – an increase of $1,500)

: . ( : $37,100 – an increase of $1,500) Average Monthly Revenue : $531,900 . ( Feb. 2025 : $627,900 – a decrease of $96,000)

: . ( : $627,900 – a decrease of $96,000) Average Monthly Expenses : $493,300. ( Feb. 2025 : $590,800 – a decrease of $97,500)



A year ago (March 2024), average revenues were $692,900, while average expenses were $651,200. Average earnings were $41,700, a figure that is $3,100 more than the average earnings in March 2025.

“Although average revenues were down, expenses declined by an even wider margin, and the net result was higher earnings for small businesses in March,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit .

“Right now, there is uncertainty for small business owners because of the tariffs that President Trump announced on ‘Liberation Day’ and ambiguity whether they will remain. Higher tariffs will mean higher prices, since businesses will pass the cost onto consumers,” added Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. “We don’t yet know which countries will negotiate and which ones will retaliate. Small business owners are preparing for higher costs, and that will impact their bottom lines.”

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform. The report provides one of the most up-to-date readings on the financial health of small businesses currently available. Click here to review the Small Business Earnings Report .

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and Mar. 2025. (The numbers were extracted from non-PPP loan applications.)

