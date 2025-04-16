Aviva’s Charged for Change Program to Power Up another 10 Canadian Communities with EV Charging Stations

In total, 25 communities to receive funding from Aviva to support Canadians in making the switch to EVs.

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviva Canada is thrilled to announce that an additional 10 communities across Canada will soon be equipped with Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations thanks to its Charged for Change program, presented in partnership with Earth Day Canada. This year also marks the first time the program will fund EV infrastructure projects on First Nations territory.

The recipients are:

We'koqma'q First Nation, NS

qathet Regional District, BC

Municipality of Neguac, NB

Village of Arcadia, NB

Municipality of Thames Centre, ON

Town of Essex, ON

Town of Fort Erie, ON

Town of Otterburn Park, QC

Town of Gravelbourg, SK

Town of Radisson, SK

Charged for Change is an initiative aimed at addressing barriers to EV adoption in communities that lack adequate access to public charging infrastructure. Since 2021, this $3 million partnership has enabled municipalities and Indigenous communities to apply for funding to install Level 2 EV charging stations. In its first two years, the program successfully provided funding for public charging stations to 15 municipalities across Canada.

“We’re grateful for the enthusiastic response from municipalities to our Charged for Change initiative, and pleased that Aviva has made a positive difference in multiple communities across the country,” stated Pascal Dessureault, Aviva Canada’s Chief Public Affairs, Marketing and Communications Officer. “While this marks the final year of the program, we know there’s still so much more to be done to support the climate transition and we’re eager to explore those opportunities.”

Valérie Mallamo, Executive Director of Earth Day Canada, added, “For three years, Charged for Change and our partnership with Aviva Canada has supported small, rural communities across Canada in making their EV public infrastructure projects a reality. We’re very excited for this final cohort of communities to benefit from the program and to see them support EV adoption for their residents.”

Testimonials from year three Charged for Change recipients:

“The addition of new EV charging stations reflects Fort Erie's ongoing commitment to building a greener future. This grant allows us to expand our efforts to combat climate change. It's encouraging to see our community take tangible steps towards continued sustainability, such as welcoming our first EV and enhancing local charging infrastructure.”

— Wayne Redekop, Mayor, Town of Fort Erie

“We’koqma’q First Nation applied for Charged for Change funding because we are committed to building a greener, more sustainable future for our community. With the climate challenges we face, including rising water levels and increased flooding, we know the importance of taking action now. This funding allows us to invest in cleaner transportation and infrastructure, helping us reduce emissions and move towards energy independence. Receiving this support is a huge step forward for our community, and we are excited about the positive impact it will have for generations to come.”

- Jordan Keeling, Director of Public Works, We'koqma'q First Nation

“The qathet Regional District is proud to have been selected for the Charged for Change program, which will help bring much-needed public EV charging infrastructure to our rural, remote, and island communities, including Texada Island. By expanding access to EV charging in underserved areas, we are supporting sustainable transportation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, fostering tourism, and strengthening local and regional economies. This funding is a crucial step in advancing our climate action goals and ensuring a more connected and resilient future for our communities.”

- Mikhael Drosdovech, Manager of Assets and Capital Projects, qathet Regional District

Media Contact: Carley Parekh Email: carley.parekh@aviva.com Tel: 416.567.6661

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.5 million customers coast to coast. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, we have the financial strength, scale and are a trusted insurance provider globally for more than 325 years.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada’s blog , LinkedIn and Instagram pages.

