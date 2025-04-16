Submit Release
Intermex to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings

MIAMI, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), also known as Intermex, will release its First Quarter 2025 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The Intermex management team will be hosting a conference call on the same day at 9:00 am ET.

Interested parties are invited to join the discussion and gain firsthand knowledge about Intermex's financial performance and operational achievements through the following channels:

  • A live broadcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.
  • To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register HERE. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.
  • Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.
Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:
Alex Sadowski
Investor Relations Coordinator
Tel: 305-671-8000
IR@intermexusa.com


