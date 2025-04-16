35th Macao Arts Festival offers additional performances for the local shows Chris-mas Kingdom and Raving．Vibration Z
MACAU, April 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 35th Macao Arts Festival (MAF), themed “Growth”, presents 15 selected programmes. Due to a high public demand, IC will add performances of the local productions Chris-mas Kingdom and Raving．Vibration Z. Tickets will be on sale from 10am on 18 April (Friday) through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing.
The additional performances include the shows Chris-mas Kingdom on 18 May at 4pm, as well as Raving．Vibration Z on 24 May at 7:45pm and on 25 May 2:45pm. Tickets for the abovementioned performances will be on sale on 18 April, with ticket purchases limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per performance per person.
The Own Theatre, in collaboration with Free to Play Theatre from Hong Kong, will present a clown show Chris-mas Kingdom that unveils social issues, bringing an unexpected Christmas miracle for families with laughter and empathy. Raving．Vibration Z by Four Dimension Spatial transforms the black box theatre into a dance floor, dissecting the loneliness and desires of Generation Z through electronic music and contemporary dance, and inviting the audience to join a dance party.
For more information about the programmes, outreach activities, ticket purchase, discounts and Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, please visit the MAF’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555 (Macao) . Online ticket reservation is available at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.
