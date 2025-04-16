Macao Museum of Art holds the exhibition of Shiwan ceramics from the MAM Collection to present the beauty of Lingnan art traditions and innovations

MACAU, April 16 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the exhibition “Gems from Kilns: Shiwan Ceramics from the Macao Museum of Art Collection” will be inaugurated on 16 April. Divided into four major themes including “Shiwan Ceramic Roof Ridge” “Shiwan Pottery,” “Floral And Faunal Imagery” and “Shiwan Figurines”, the exhibition features 123 pieces/sets of Shiwan ceramic treasures, tracing the journey of Shiwan ceramics from a regional craft to one engaging in international dialogues, and allowing viewers to experience the Lingnan legend forged by earth and fire. Since the mid-Ming dynasty, Shiwan ceramics are characterized by vibrant glazes and unique techniques that blend pottery craftsmanship introduced by immigrants from the Central Plains with local Lingnan culture. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit.

The key exhibits of the exhibition include former collections of Portuguese sinologist Manuel da Silva Mendes (1886–1931), featuring emulations of antiquities from the Ming and Qing dynasties, works from the Qing dynasty with floral, fruit, bird and beast motifs, ceramic ridge figures and innovative works by Pan Yushu and Chen Weiyan that integrate Western sculptural techniques. This series of works, including large ceramic figures such as “Hua Tuo” and “Lu Yu”, presents the profound dialogue between Chinese and Western aesthetics, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese folk art. “Shiwan Ridges”, distinctive architectural decorations on rooftops in the Lingnan district, are also commonly found in temples in Macao, such as the Pou Chai Temple (Kun Iam Tong) and the Hong Chan Kuan Temple (Bazaar Temple). One of the exhibits, titled “Roof Ridge”, not only bears the inscription “First Year of Emperor Guangxu” (1875) and the mark of the “Made by Wu Qiyu” pottery workshop but also showcases depictions of characters from traditional operas on the ridge, reflecting the aspirations of Lingnan folk for a better life. In conjunction with the exhibition, multimedia installation has been set up to present the images of Shiwan ridges of the Bazaar Temple and details of the MAM’s collections in several phrases. A family interaction area will be available and limited-edition postcards will be distributed. Starting from May, guided tours in Cantonese will be available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holiday afternoons. Throughout the exhibition period, various outreach activities will be launched, including thematic talks, pottery workshops, family art tours and music concerts in the exhibition hall.

The exhibition “Gems from Kilns” will be held from 16 April to 7 October, on the fourth floor of the MAM. MAM is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm (no admission after 6:30 pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information, please visit the MAM website at www.MAM.gov.mo and the “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.