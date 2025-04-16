LAVA Therapeutics Granted Full Waiver for RVO Payment Obligation

Exemption from the $5.1 million repayment obligation strengthens LAVA’s balance sheet

Underscores focus on cost curtailment and strategic option evaluation

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX, “LAVA,” “the Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody® platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers, today announced that the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland, RVO) granted a full waiver of the final payment obligation related to the Innovation Credit, in the amount of $5.1 million.

“As part of LAVA’s ongoing strategic review, we have implemented a targeted cost optimization initiative to enhance operational efficiency and financial flexibility,” said Steve Hurly, Chief Executive Officer of LAVA. “Securing the $5.1 million repayment waiver is a significant milestone in this effort. This waiver strengthens our balance sheet by eliminating this outstanding debt obligation. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the RVO and be part of the Innovation Credit program.”

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland, RVO) Innovation Credit provides financing in the form of an interest-bearing loan to support the development of innovative programs according to defined criteria. LAVA was awarded a Netherlands Innovation Credit in 2019 related to the development of LAVA-051 and pledged certain assets of that project, including certain intellectual property (IP), as a guarantee.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on advancing its proprietary Gammabody® platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells by triggering Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell anti-tumor effector functions upon cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens.

LAVA’s pipeline includes three internal and partnered clinical-stage bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological cancers including LAVA 1266, targeting CD123+ cancers (ACTRN12624001214527); PF-08046052, targeting EGFR (NCT05983133); and JNJ-89853413, targeting hematological cancers (NCT06618001). The pipeline also includes preclinical programs. For more information on LAVA, please visit our website at www.lavatherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Gammabody® is a registered trademark of LAVA Therapeutics N.V.

