Draganfly Establishes Public Safety Advisory Board, Appoints Homeland Security and Law Enforcement Expert Paul Goldenberg as Chair

Industry Veteran Joins Draganfly to Drive Innovation at the Intersection of Public Safety and Technology

Tampa, FL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, is proud to announce the formation of its Public Safety Advisory Board. This new initiative reinforces Draganfly’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, mission-critical technologies that support enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide. Renowned global public safety expert and Homeland Security advisor Paul Goldenberg will serve as the inaugural Chair of the Board.

With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, global security, and national intelligence, Goldenberg brings unparalleled expertise to the role. Recently named America’s Most Influential Person in Homeland Security, he has advised U.S. Presidents, members of Congress, and international security bodies on counterterrorism, cybercrime, and public safety. As a former senior member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), Goldenberg led pivotal initiatives, including the DHS Cybersecurity Task Force and the Countering Foreign Influence Task Force. He currently serves as Chief Advisor for Policy and International Policing at the Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Transnational Security at the University of Ottawa, and a member of the National Sheriffs’ Association Southern Border Security Committee.

Goldenberg’s career also includes directing the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) transitional policing mission, working on the ground in regions such as Kosovo, Bosnia, Ukraine, and France. His efforts focused on strengthening police responses to extremism and fostering collaboration between law enforcement agencies and vulnerable communities.

“Draganfly’s commitment to utilizing technology to enhance public safety and law enforcement aligns with my lifelong mission to improve security and foster trust between agencies and the communities they serve,” said Goldenberg. “Given the challenges law enforcement agencies face, including recruitment and retention issues, drones have become an invaluable tool that helps officers protect both themselves and the communities they serve.”

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, emphasized the significance of Goldenberg’s appointment:

“Paul’s vast experience in homeland security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement makes him the ideal choice to lead our Public Safety Advisory Board. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Draganfly’s mission to deliver innovative, AI-powered drone technologies that improve situational awareness and operational efficiency for law enforcement agencies across the globe.”

Goldenberg’s past roles have included serving as the first Chief of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office for Hate Crime and Domestic Terrorism Investigations, managing major organized crime cases, spending six years deep undercover as part of the South Florida Task Force, and leading one of the United States’ largest social service and juvenile justice systems. His work has directly influenced modern policing strategies and shaped national and international policy.

The creation of Draganfly’s Public Safety Advisory Board marks a pivotal step in the Company’s continued efforts to strengthen public safety and law enforcement capabilities, offering innovative solutions that support officers in the field.

