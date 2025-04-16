Cannara Biotech Inc. to Announce Fiscal Q2 2025 Financial Results on April 28, 2025

MONTREAL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQB: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended February 28, 2025, on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Cannara Biotech’s CFO, Nicholas Sosiak, will host an earnings webcast on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Participants can find the live webcast here or on the Cannara Biotech investor website at www.cannara.ca/investors/company-events . For interested individuals unable to join, the event will be archived on the company’s website .

Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to investors@cannara.ca . While live questions will be accepted during the session, priority will be given to those submitted by email.

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

nick@cannara.ca Zohar Krivorot

President & Chief Executive Officer

zohar@cannara.ca



ABOUT CANNARA

Cannara Biotech Inc. ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQB: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec’s low electricity costs, Cannara’s facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca .

