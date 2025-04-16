UgoWork strengthens its industry presence through a packed spring 2025 industry calendar

Discover our upcoming high-impact events, strategic missions, and a live expert webinar series

QUEBEC CITY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, is moving through a packed spring calendar of activities connecting with industry leaders through events, missions, and expert webinars. With a strong presence at key events and forums, the company continues to help material handling operations adopt smarter, cleaner, and more connected energy strategies.

Recent industry highlights

ProMat 2025, March 17–20, in Chicago, Illinois

ProMat 2025 marked the start of our market expansion with high-impact visibility and engagement. Through its seminar and panel contributions, the team addressed current energy challenges in material handling. The event also offered a chance to engage with decision-makers looking for real-world, scalable solutions.

Spring 2025 engagements

Building on that momentum, UgoWork will take part in a variety of high-impact industry events this spring, including trade shows, business development missions, and executive-level conferences. They will provide material handling teams a chance to discover how looking beyond just forklift batteries can lead to meaningful energy savings and improved operational efficiency.

Upcoming engagements include:

In addition, UgoWork will host a spring webinar series offering practical strategies, fresh perspectives, and direct access to experts to help material handling teams navigate the energy transition with greater efficiency. More details to follow:



April 17 – Lithium-ion battery showdown: Features, safety and value for your money

May 8 – Unlocking forklift truck performance with next-generation battery intelligence systems

May 29 – Why lift truck battery service is broken—And how to fix It



For Philippe Beauchamp, UgoWork’s CEO, presence isn’t optional. It’s how companies lead with impact: “You can’t stay relevant from the sidelines. Being present—at shows, in boardrooms, but most importantly, on site with users of our products and services—is how we stay connected to the real challenges shaping our industry and how we keep developing the right solutions. Our role is to listen actively and respond decisively by transforming customer problems into solutions for today and tomorrow.”

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enable fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork’s products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many Fortune 500 companies.

Visit ugowork.com .

UgoWork Team at ProMat 2025 The UgoWork team showcased its lithium-ion battery solutions for industrial trucks at ProMat 2025. Great energy, real conversations, and powerful innovation on display.

