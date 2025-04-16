Pilot John International Adds New Aviation Products to its E-Commerce Shop

New product offerings from top aviation brands expand PJi’s advanced e-commerce shop

Greenville, NC, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilot John International ® (PJi®), a global leader in aircraft parts, ground support equipment (GSE), and GSE maintenance support, expands its advanced e-commerce platform with new in-demand product offerings from trusted aviation brands. Pilot John International proudly welcomes Gill by Teledyne and ADS as new partners in its growing supplier network, now offering their top-tier products such as Gill by Teledyne batteries and ADS hardware kits online. PJi also expanded its product inventory with the addition of the new Sesame Technologies, Inc. vertical engine covers, further enhancing its comprehensive selection of more than 100,000 aviation products.

Pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians, and ground support teams within corporate flight departments, business jets, general aviation, and military aviation can shop the new brands and products online at pilotjohn.com. PJi’s e-commerce platform enables users to search by brand, product category, part number, and specific aircraft make and model, ensuring maximum precision and efficiency in every search. Creating a free online account unlocks advanced features like a virtual aircraft hangar for compatible and personalized parts and equipment recommendations, real-time inventory and pricing, corporate discounts, streamlined order tracking, complimentary CofC document management, and same-day shipping.

“Our goal is to simplify the sourcing of aircraft parts and ground support equipment and customer feedback guides every decision we make about expanding our product catalog,” said John Werner, President and CEO of Pilot John International. “With customer-informed product expansion and a continued investment in technology to deliver a seamless and user-friendly experience, we’re equipping aviation professionals with fast, reliable access to the equipment and service they need to maintain business continuity.”

From individual aircraft owners to fleet operators, PJi’s online store provides access to a comprehensive selection of parts and tools, supported by a team of experienced aviation specialists. PJi offers more than 100,000 products, including GSE, avionics test equipment, tooling, pilot supplies, safety supplies, and consumables. PJi’s e-commerce shop is designed to simplify the aircraft maintenance and operations experience with aircraft-specific part sorting, and a fast and intuitive interface.

Create an account and explore the full range of new and existing products at pilotjohn.com .

About Pilot John International

Pilot John International (PJi) is a trusted global leader in aircraft maintenance support, delivering innovative solutions from trusted brands that keep your operations running smoothly and efficiently. We specialize in a wide range of aircraft ground support equipment (GSE), avionics and avionics test equipment , aircraft parts and tooling , consumables , and pilot supplies , serving the needs of business aviation, general aviation, MROs, FBOs, OEMs, military contractors, and more. PJi also offers equipment rentals , trade-ins , calibration, GSE maintenance and repairs , and mobile GSE service . With a commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, we help keep you flight-ready at all times, guided by our core values of Innovation, Integrity, Teamwork, Growth, and Excellence.

Be Ready for Takeoff® with PJi.

