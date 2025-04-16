Taboola to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that it will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What: Taboola First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Details: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com . To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIacaf2c7404e543c8b93182315564cfb5 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on May 7, 2026.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contacts:

Jessica Kourakos

Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com

Legal Disclaimer:

