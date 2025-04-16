Adelaide street race enters new era as the bp Adelaide Grand Final

Release date: 16/04/25

The Adelaide Supercars street race is entering an exciting new era – with a new name, branding and title sponsor for the iconic motorsport event.

Longstanding global fuel provider bp, which has been operating in Australia for over 100 years, will be the title partner of the newly named bp Adelaide Grand Final.

The event – formerly known as the Adelaide 500 – will see Adelaide seal the Repco Supercars Championship in the final event of a new Finals Series format.

The new format will see a four-way, down-to-the-wire showdown between the four highest point scorers across the season, who will have their points reset as they enter the finals.

Pole positions, including the Top 10 Shootouts, and race victories will still be up for grabs across the entire field.

The highest point scorer of the four finalists will take home the trophy and be crowned the 2025 Repco Supercars Champion.

Spectators at the bp Adelaide Grand Final will also be treated to an additional 100km high-energy Friday race, providing the most Repco Supercars racing in the history of the event at the Adelaide Street Circuit.

The new partnership marks an significant step in the history in the the much-loved event which is commemorating 40 years of the iconic Adelaide Street circuit this year.

bp has recently acquired fuel and convenience retailer, X Convenience, expanding its network with over 50 sites in South Australia and Western Australia.

BP Rewards members across the country will have access to limited four-day grandstand tickets on pre-sale through the BPme app until sold out.

This special offer for BP Rewards members also includes a free four-day Paddock Pass for incredible behind the scenes access during the bp Adelaide Grand Final this November.

The bp Adelaide Grand Final will host the nail-biting championship showdown in the heart of the city on 27 – 30 November with further event details and public tickets on-sale to be announced soon.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The Adelaide 500 has always had pride of place on the national motorsport calendar, but the advent of the bp Adelaide Grand Final will take that to the next level.

The fact that bp is partnering with the South Australian Motorsport Board speaks to the event’s stature.

bp is a high quality, global brand with massive reach and will be actively promoting the event to its huge national customer base.

That means more people coming to South Australia to pay witness to the best Supercars event in the country.

The event will only get better, with the new format of the bp Adelaide Grand Final ensuring that we play host to the season decider every year.

Attributable to Paul Augé, Senior Vice President, bp Australia and NZ

We’re waving the green flag in the Festival State this year.

We started by expanding our fuel network through X Convenience and now we’re bringing bp to the biggest motorsport event in the country; the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

In the 5 years we’ve partnered with Supercars, we’ve achieved a lot on and off the track.

Now, we’re entering a new era with the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

Attributable to Mark Warren, South Australian Motor Sport Board CEO

We’re delighted to embark on a distinctly new and successful era with bp for the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

The event has consistently set the benchmark for motorsport events across the last 25 years, and in collaboration with bp, we are certain it will elevate to new heights again, with fans in South Australia and interstate set to be the beneficiaries.

Together we share an unmatched passion for motorsport and are committed to delivering a spectacular Grand Final that will serve as a landmark sporting moment, drawing the eyes of the nation to the streets of Adelaide.