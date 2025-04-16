Bitget Wallet Brings Tokenized Gold Trading Onchain Amid Market Uncertainty

Bitget Wallet adds support for Paxos-issued PAXG, giving users direct access to gold-backed assets onchain alongside a limited-time campaign

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has added support for both spot and futures trading of Pax Gold (PAXG), a tokenized version of physical gold. This move comes amid renewed global interest in gold as a hedge against market volatility.

PAXG is issued by Paxos and backed 1:1 by physical gold, with each token representing one ounce stored in a secure vault. As gold prices surge beyond $3,200 in response to rising geopolitical tensions, digital gold has emerged as a practical safe-haven for on-chain users. By integrating PAXG, Bitget Wallet provides a seamless way for Web3 participants to preserve value without leaving the blockchain — combining the stability of gold with the accessibility of crypto.

To further drive engagement, Bitget Wallet has launched a limited-time trading campaign featuring a $9,000 prize pool, with additional rewards available for new users. From April 12 to April 20, users can earn the rewards by trading PAXG via Bitget Wallet's Swap feature or its futures trading interface powered by tatadex, the wallet's built-in decentralized engine for onchain derivatives.

As a multi-chain wallet supporting over 130 blockchains and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet delivers a secure, simple, and seamless trading experience. Its infrastructure includes one-click cross-chain swaps, gas optimization, MEV protection, and smart contract risk detection — features designed to streamline trading while maintaining high standards of user safety and accessibility.

"As traditional finance and Web3 converge, we believe digital access to real-world assets like gold should be effortless," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "With this campaign, we're giving users an easy way to tap into the gold narrative while enjoying the full benefits of onchain trading."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa7639b6-4519-479e-91a1-a519ffa50463

Bitget Wallet Brings Tokenized Gold Trading Onchain Amid Market Uncertainty Bitget Wallet Brings Tokenized Gold Trading Onchain Amid Market Uncertainty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.