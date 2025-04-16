National Poke and Boba Franchise Expands to Sierra Vista— Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Brings its First Location to Arizona

The new Arizona location is now in development, bringing affordable, healthy options to the military-centric community for the very first time.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authentic Hawaiian food is just around the corner for Sierra Vista residents with the highly anticipated arrival of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, marking the brand’s very first location in Arizona. Set to open this year, the Sierra Vista restaurant will kick off Uncle Sharkii’s expansion across the state. Leading the charge is Chef Tony Pham, a classically trained chef from the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, who has officially signed on to bring Uncle Sharkii’s Aloha Spirit—and crave-worthy poke bowls, boba teas, and Dole Soft Serve—to the Grand Canyon State."Our team, Chef Pham, and I are thrilled to bring Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar to Arizona and the Sierra Vista community and share our mission of providing healthy, delicious, and affordable meals with this area," said Raymond Reyes, COO of Uncle Sharkii. "We aim to make a positive impact by offering elevated quick-service food options that promote healthier lifestyles and meet the needs of families and individuals. Having Chef Pham at the helm makes this journey even more meaningful."Pham brings decades of culinary experience to the Uncle Sharkii franchise network. After immigrating from Vietnam in 2006, he earned his Associate Degree from Le Cordon Bleu between 2008 and 2010. He went on to work in major kitchens including Disney World, Chipotle, Olive Garden, and several local favorites in Sierra Vista. He also served as the head chef at Mountain View Gardens, a senior living community. In 2012, he opened Indochine Family Restaurant, a local eatery that he operated until 2023 before passing it on to a family member.Uncle Sharkii’s Sierra Vista location will be the launchpad for its Arizona expansion—further growing the franchise’s national footprint as a leader in Hawaiian-inspired quick service fare. The brand stands out as the only national poke and boba franchise to hold strategic partnerships with household names like Walmart, Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk, Dole Soft Serve, and Hawaiian Airlines.Reyes notes that Sierra Vista—home to a population with approximately 30% military ties—has long lacked affordable, health-forward dining options.“Sierra Vista has been dominated by restaurants that lack affordability or health-focused options. Uncle Sharkii is stepping in to fill this gap with a menu full of protein-rich poke bowls, boba milk teas, and Dole Soft Serve—all options that are easy on the budget without hurting a healthy lifestyle,” pointed out Reyes. “This new Arizona location will offer exciting choices for families, addressing gaps where other mainstream restaurants have fallen short.”With low startup costs and a fast return on investment, Uncle Sharkii has become a dominating force in the franchise marketplace. The company offers its franchisees marketing support, brand guidance, operational support, and other resources to ensure growth and success.“Our team invites entrepreneurs to join the Uncle Sharkii wave. We have prime territories available in Arizona and nationwide and truly look forward to boosting their success with our top-tier support system,” stated Reyes. “We offer a low-cost investment opportunity with a fast ROI potential, and no prior ownership experience is necessary.”Learn more about new product offerings, company news, franchise opportunities, and Uncle Sharkii partnerships by visiting www.unclesharkii.com and https://www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR® Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar www.unclesharkii.com ) is a rapidly expanding quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchise specializing in Hawaiian-style poke bowls, boba milk teas, and Dole Soft Serve. Founded in 2018, the brand was inspired by a meaningful family moment and built upon the core values of ‘Ohana (family), authenticity, and simplicity. Uncle Sharkii is one of the few national poke concepts led by a founder born and raised in Hawai‘i, dedicated to sharing the true spirit and flavors of the islands with the world.The company currently operates in key markets including Hawai‘i, California, Texas, Utah, and Arizona, with additional signed franchise locations in Nevada. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing poke bowl franchises, Uncle Sharkii offers a streamlined operational model, low initial investment, high return potential, and robust franchise support—making it an ideal choice for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the healthy fast-casual restaurant space.Uncle Sharkii Poke Baris actively expanding across the United States and internationally. For more information on franchise opportunities, please visit:Follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter for the latest updates and announcements.

