'Stop Overthinking Emotional Intelligent Leadership' Offers Roadmap for Better Workplace Relationships

Stop Overthinking Emotional Intelligent Leadership

Addie Yungmee’s new book presents actionable emotional intelligence tools for modern leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What sets great leaders apart from the rest? In "Stop Overthinking Emotional Intelligent Leadership: An Essential Guide to Improve Relationships & Sustain a Healthy Work-Life Balance," Addie Yungmee provides an actionable roadmap for leaders seeking to enhance their emotional intelligence (E.Q.), foster authentic connections, and create a thriving workplace culture.For leaders who already know their craft but feel something is missing, this book breaks down the five core components of emotional intelligence and how they shape decision-making, team collaboration, and resilience. Leaders can cultivate trust, boost motivation, and drive team success by applying these simple and manageable steps found in the book. Far from being a weakness, empathy is a leader’s greatest asset, ensuring long-term growth and workplace satisfaction.A Korean American artist and performer, Addie Yungmee brings over 23 years of experience working with global icons such as Celine Dion, Madonna, Rihanna, and Cirque du Soleil. Through her writing, she translates her creativity, discipline, and resilience into empowering lessons for leaders and professionals alike.Explore "Stop Overthinking Emotional Intelligent Leadership" at the LA Times Festival of Books, Olympus Story House Booth #182 (Gold Zone).Grab a copy of Yungmee's "Stop Overthinking Emotional Intelligent Leadership: An Essential Guide to Improve Relationships & Sustain a Healthy Work-Life Balance." Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.