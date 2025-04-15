Elumina Health Announces The Launch of New AI Capability in BasisEHR—The First AI-Powered EHR for Post-Acute Home Healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elumina Health Inc announces the launch of AI based patient risk triaging capability in Basis EHR. Basis EHR leverages AI to identify home healthcare patients who are at high risk for hospitalization on the basis of their demographic and medical data. This enables clinicians to monitor the high risk patients more closely to reduce hospitalizations.

Small Town, Big Innovation

Basis EHR demonstrates how healthcare transformation solutions succeed best when developed beyond traditional technology centers. The Elumina Health team considered a fundamental problem with current EHR systems because they did not meet the distinct requirements of post-acute care home healthcare. The company capitalized on the strategic opportunity to develop an AI-empowered system that would reinforce home healthcare service delivery.

"Traditional EHR systems weren't built with home healthcare in mind," explains Dr Sreeram Mullankandy, the product leader of Basis EHR. "We saw an opportunity to leverage AI to create something that could truly transform how care is delivered in the post-acute space," he added.

Spectacular Growth And Evolution

The fast growth of Elumina Health showcases how technology-driven innovation has transformed business scalability potential during this period. Since its inception, the organization has achieved a phenomenal ten-fold rise in patient volumes in three years. The growing healthcare demands have created a necessity for advanced scalable solutions to support skilled nursing facilities and additional healthcare services that require physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and medical social work.

The AI Advantage

Basis EHR established its first MVP release which subsequently made the system a preference among clinicians thus surpassing traditional healthcare information systems. Basis EHR uses AI automation to reduce clinical documentation workload therefore enabling medical staff to increase their attention on patient healthcare activities.

"In the age of AI, we're proving that a dedicated team from a non-tier 1 city can develop solutions that outperform legacy systems built by much larger corporations," notes Dr. Mullankandy. "Our clinicians are consistently choosing Basis EHR over other systems because it simply works better for their needs."

Pioneering AI in Post-Acute Care

Basis EHR marks the beginning of Artificial Intelligence-based Electronic Health Record technology in post-acute care industry leadership. The team develops advanced AI applications to perform automated tasks for clinical workflows in combination with quality improvement processes as well as revenue cycle management tasks while previously requiring vast resources from large corporations.

Expanding Horizons

Elumina Health initiated operations in Columbus yet the organization strives to reach markets beyond that initial base. The healthcare provider Elumina Health continues its growth by entering Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and Hospice and Physician Offices markets. Basis EHR aims to reach a wider market by 2025 while bringing substantial interest from home healthcare providers both in the Columbus region and beyond.

A New Model for Innovation

Basis EHR proves against popular belief that breakthrough innovations do not need to emerge from well-known technology centers. Small teams located in mid-size cities can now use AI technology along with modern development tools to develop sophisticated healthcare solutions that compete or outperform industry giants. Modern technology tools create accessible conditions that drive healthcare innovation across multiple sectors.

Looking Ahead

The continuing evolution of the healthcare industry demonstrates how transformative changes can originate from any source through solutions such as Basis EHR. Basis EHR's achievement in Columbus sets an example for entrepreneurs and innovators across the industry because the proper combination of vision with technology and human capital now enables accessing locations when generating industry-standard solutions.

About Elumina Health

Elumina Health Inc. works as a technology-oriented home healthcare firm that dedicates itself to the management of post-acute care. The organization offers Basis EHR, which represents the first artificial intelligence-based electronic health record system created specifically for home healthcare needs. Elumina Health employs next-generation AI solutions to optimize health services and deliver improved patient care and design the future of medical service provision.

