Bettaway Beverage Distributors Named a 2024 Carrier of the Year by Arrive Logistics

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bettaway Beverage Distributors, a leading provider of dedicated local and regional trucking delivery services in the Northeast, has been recognized by Arrive Logistics as a 2024 Carrier of the Year . It’s the second consecutive year Bettaway has won top honors in Arrive’s annual carrier evaluation program.Austin, TX-based Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With 2,000 employees, 4,000 customers, and 10,000 core carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry.“Arrive has been a fantastic partner with whom we were able to grow our business together,” said Igor Katsman, Vice President of Operations for Bettaway. “We have built a collaborative relationship that’s a testament to what can be achieved when both parties understand each other’s needs, wants and capabilities through proper communication and a dedicated team approach. We’re jointly focused on one common goal: taking care of business and providing a great service experience.”Bettaway was honored as one of just 30 service providers recognized as a Premier Carrier Partner by Arrive. This distinction reflects outstanding performance across a range of criteria, including relationship-building, proactive communication, scorecard metrics, and countless other invaluable intangibles that define true service excellence.“Bettaway has been an exceptional partner, consistently delivering in ways that go far beyond standard scorecard metrics,” said Blair Blake, Vice President of Carrier Strategy for Arrive. “We’re grateful to Bettaway - and all of our Premier Carrier Partners - for their unwavering commitment to our shared success. It’s a privilege to recognize and celebrate their outstanding achievements.”About Bettaway Supply Chain Services -- South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of some 500 facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Bettaway is also the founder and operator of PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online posting, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets. Visit us at www.bettaway.com About Arrive Logistics – Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 4,000 customers, and 10,000 core carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry. The company has been recognized for its service excellence by more than 25 enterprise shippers. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers . At Arrive, “We Deliver, So You Can.”

