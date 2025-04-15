[Latest] Global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market Size/Share Worth USD 7,735.58 Million by 2034 at a 8.15% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 7,002.41 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7,112.36 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 7,735.58 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Citigroup, ExportImport Bank of China, Deutsche Bank, ING, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, BNP Paribas, Ant Group, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Bank of America, Agricultural Bank of China, Standard Chartered, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Financing (Invoice Financing, Purchase Order Financing, Inventory Financing, Warehouse Receipt Financing, Freight Financing, Asset-Backed Lending), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Technology, Energy, Agriculture), By Company Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Integration (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems Integration, Supply Chain Management (SCM) Systems Integration, Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Integration), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034"





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7,002.41 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7,112.36 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7,735.58 million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.15% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Surge in Investment Fuels Market Growth in Supply Chain Finance:

The supply chain finance market is anticipated to experience development in the future due to the increase in investment in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for supply chain finance. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are organizations that have a specific number of employees, assets, or revenues that are less than a specified size.

Supply chain finance enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access a greater volume of bank credit based on the strength and volume of their trade transactions. These credits are accessible at significantly lower interest rates, which helps SMEs overcome working capital challenges and improve their overall financial health.

This ensures an uninterrupted flow of materials and services from their smallest suppliers to the timely delivery of finished goods to their clients. For example, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a federal agency based in the United States, reported that small businesses accounted for 99.9% of all businesses in the United States in November 2023, with a total of 33.3 million businesses.

Furthermore, a net increase of 447,519 businesses was achieved because of the 1.4 million new establishments that were launched between March 2021 and March 2022. Consequently, the supply chain finance market experiences development as a result of the increase in investment in SMEs for supply chain finance.

The expansion of the supply chain finance market is being driven by the emergence of new fintech solutions.

We anticipate that the emergence of FinTech solutions will lead to future development in the supply chain finance market. FinTech solutions are products, services, or applications that are technology-driven and innovative to offer modern and efficient solutions for various financial activities.

By optimizing and expediting financial transactions within the supply chain, supply chain finance supports fintech solutions, thereby improving overall efficiency, transparency, and agility. In November 2023, the International Trade Administration, a US-based government agency, reported that the UK’s FinTech market had over 1,600 companies.

This figure is anticipated to triple by 2030. This industry generates over 76,000 jobs and an estimated $13.4 billion (£11 billion) for the UK economy. Consequently, the supply chain finance market is experiencing growth as a result of the increasing prevalence of FinTech solutions.

Technological innovations are transforming the supply chain finance market.

Technological innovation is a significant trend that is gaining traction in the supply chain finance market. To fortify and preserve their market position, major organizations in the supply chain finance sector are emphasizing product innovation.

For example, in March 2022, IBSFINtech, a treasury tech company based in India that offers end-to-end digitization and automation solutions, introduced VNDZY (Vendor Management Made Easy), a SaaS platform that is AI-based. This platform provides a mutually advantageous platform for all parties and addresses all supply chain ecosystem concerns by offering a connected ecosystem for corporations, suppliers, and financial institutions.

Furthermore, the technology assists suppliers by reducing the time it takes for IT to process payments, thereby promoting financial discipline.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2025 USD 7,112.36 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 7,735.58 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 7,002.41 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.15% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type of Financing, Industry Vertical, Company Size, Deployment Model, Integration and Region

Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market Recent Developments and News

KredX, a supply chain finance platform, was granted permission by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to develop a Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform in January 2025. KredX is authorized to auction trade receivables with this authorization, which simplifies financing for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The action is expected to enhance liquidity and promote the expansion of small businesses by providing access to regulated, effective financial solutions.

In January 2025, NEC Thailand and AIRA Factoring launched a digital supply chain financing platform with the objective of assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Thailand. The platform will leverage NEC's digital capabilities and "TASConnect" to enhance supply chain finance programs, improve cash flow, and increase credit disbursement. This partnership is consistent with Thailand’s 4.0 strategy, which emphasizes sustainable economic growth and innovation.

November 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to provide exhaustive information regarding the financing of their supply chains. The Reserve Bank of India is implementing this measure as part of its endeavors to enhance transparency and monitor risks within the financial ecosystem. One of the primary objectives is to enhance financial stability and regulatory monitoring by comprehending the scope and composition of their supply chain finance activities.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the sustainable supply chain finance market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the sustainable supply chain finance market forward?

What are the sustainable supply chain finance industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 43.5% of the sustainable supply chain finance market share in 2024. The report indicates that Asia-Pacific possessed the largest market share due to the region’s diverse range of industries, which included electronics, textiles, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.

This diversity is resulting in intricate supply chain ecosystems that necessitate sophisticated financing solutions. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is home to a substantial number of financial institutions and investors. The availability of capital is facilitating the development and expansion of supply chain finance programs.

Additionally, the market is experiencing growth as a result of the pervasive adoption of advanced technologies, including real-time data processing platforms. These advancements enable the processing of loans at a quicker and more efficient pace, thereby increasing the availability of financing for a diverse array of suppliers.

In Japan, AEON Bank, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service, introduced a novel supply chain finance service known as “Invoice Finance” in 2024. By utilizing real-time transaction data between AEON Group companies and their suppliers, this service offers financing to suppliers. The system is constructed on the iQuattro® platform by NTT DATA Corporation, which facilitates the rapid and efficient processing of loans without collateral.

The United States accounted for 85% of the total market share in North America. The supply chain financing (SCF) sector in the United States is primarily driven by the increased adoption of digital payment systems and the development of e-commerce.

According to data from the United States government, SCF solutions are essential for over 30 million SMEs that operate in the country in order to improve cash flow and shorten working capital cycles. According to a paper published by Harvard University, the United States supply chain is a critical sector for the country, with 44 million employees and 37% of all job opportunities.

The integration of fintech technologies and the robust banking system in the United States has resulted in over 50% of U.S. enterprises utilizing supply chain financing in some capacity.

List of the prominent players in the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Citigroup

ExportImport Bank of China

Deutsche Bank

ING

Bank of China

China Construction Bank

BNP Paribas

Ant Group

Wells Fargo

JPMorgan Chase

HSBC

Bank of America

Agricultural Bank of China

Standard Chartered

Others

We have segmented the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market as follows:

By Type of Financing

Invoice Financing

Purchase Order Financing

Inventory Financing

Warehouse Receipt Financing

Freight Financing

Asset-Backed Lending

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Technology

Energy

Agriculture

By Company Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Integration

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems Integration

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Systems Integration

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Integration

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide sustainable supply chain finance market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the sustainable supply chain finance industry.

Managers in the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in sustainable supply chain finance products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

