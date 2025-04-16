Dr. Dorris Woods’ Spotting the Signs Before It’s Too Late

Breaking Point

A closer look at the unseen struggles—Breaking Point explores the signs, triggers, and conversations that can make a difference.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do people recognize the most heartbreaking realities? Many teenagers today are silently struggling, and too often, their pain goes unnoticed until... it’s too late. This moment presents another opportunity to raise awareness and drive meaningful change for a better world. While conversations about mental health can be challenging, they remain essential. It is something many would agree on.Author Dorris S. Woods examines this crisis head-on, shedding light on the "triggers" that push young people to take their own lives. In her book, “Breaking Point,” Woods provides an essential resource for parents, educators, and mental health advocates seeking to understand, and prevent these tragedies, and to take action in supporting young people who may be struggling. She also believes that awareness, early intervention, and compassionate care can make a difference.In a world where mental health struggles continue to rise, “Breaking Point” has served as a wake-up call. It explains the root causes of suicide and encourages open conversations about mental health and the support systems needed to save lives.A reviewer from Amazon said, “It is an empowering book: it not only lists signs that can indicate a greater risk for teen suicide, but goes on to describe ways of addressing them- some original and logical do’s and don’ts. Find "Breaking Point" on the upcoming LA TIMES Festival of Books Olympus Story House Booth #182, Gold Zone and be part of the conversation on teen mental health! Also available on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and other digital book stores worldwide.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

