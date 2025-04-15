Fumihiro “Clint” Ono Appointed General Manager of Kawasaki’s Global General Purpose Engines Division

32 years of experience with Kawasaki, a well-known and respected figure among OEM and dealer partners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Motors is proud to announce the appointment of Fumihiro “Clint” Ono as the new General Manager of the company’s worldwide General Purpose Engines (GPE) Division. Based at Kawasaki’s global headquarters in Akashi, Japan, Mr. Ono now leads all GPE operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Mr. Ono brings more than 32 years of experience with Kawasaki to this role, including a significant 16-year tenure in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Kawasaki Motors’ Engines Division. His promotion marks a milestone: he is the first leader from the U.S. Engines Division to rise to the top position of the GPE Division.





“This is a significant moment not only for Clint Ono but for the entire Kawasaki organization,” said Nelson Wilner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Engines Division. “Ono-san has a deep and experienced understanding of the worldwide market for Kawasaki engines—especially in the USA. He is deeply dedicated to our customers, and his long experience in the U.S. will serve our global customers very well. Ono-san is also a creative visionary for the future.”

During his time in the United States, Mr. Ono became a well-known and respected figure among both OEM and dealer partners. Unlike many of his peers, whose overseas assignments typically last about five years, Mr. Ono’s extended stay in the U.S. reflects his strong commitment and connection to the North American market.

In his new role, Mr. Ono is responsible for continuing Kawasaki’s legacy of trusted service to OEM and dealer customers while expanding the company’s portfolio of innovative new product offerings in the general-purpose engine sector.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

