XRPturbo ($XRT) Now Trading On Bitmart, Set To Host First AMA On Satoshi Club, Announces Liquid Staking & XRP Launchpad Rollout

TALLINN, Estonia, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is officially heating up as XRPTurbo ($XRT) , the first AI DeFi launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, successfully launches on Bitmart Exchange with an explosive debut—trading more than 30% above its listing price within hours of going live.

After its over-subscribed presale, XRPTurbo has entered its next major growth and development phase—and it’s happening fast.

XRT Bitmart Listing Is Live, Coingecko & CMC Listings Coming Next

$XRT is now officially trading on Bitmart under the XRT/USDT pair. Also you can trade XRT on XPmarket .

The token’s strong opening price action, driven by heavy retail and whale interest, has pushed its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) to over $1.5 million, up from its presale listing of $1.4M.

To add to the excitement, CoinGecko listing is already live, providing even more visibility for what many are calling “the next big thing” in the XRP ecosystem.

First XRPTurbo AMA: April 15th @ 3PM UTC: To kick off the next chapter, the XRPTurbo team will host its first AMA on Satoshi Club Telegram today at 3PM UTC.

This is your chance to connect with the minds behind the project, learn about the platform's roadmap, and get early alpha on what’s next—including exclusive staking details and the first launchpad project reveal.

AI + DeFi + Real-World Assets = XRPTurbo’s Unique Edge

XRPTurbo is more than just a token—it’s the XRP Ledger’s first full-featured launchpad, bringing DeFi, AI agents, and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure to a network that’s long overdue for tools to match its speed.

With the platform’s no-code GUI Token Minter, anyone can launch tokens and NFTs with a few clicks.

Developers and entrepreneurs can raise capital through XRPTurbo’s curated launchpad—and soon, stakers will be part of vetting projects via DAO governance.

Liquid Staking Launches with 1M $XRT Reward Pool

XRPTurbo’s liquid staking platform is rolling out this week, giving holders the ability to earn up to 25% APY without locking their tokens.

Here’s how it works:

First snapshot happens every 15th of the month



Stake just by holding $XRT in your wallet during the snapshot



Share in a monthly 1,000,000 XRT reward pool



Rewards are distributed only to wallets that don’t move their stake during the staking window



To ensure sustainability, a portion of onboarding and success fees from future projects launching on XRPTurbo will be used to buy back $XRT from the market and refuel the staking pool—a bold model designed to reward early believers and long-term holders.

First Launchpad Project Reveal Coming Soon

Following the launchpad demo (dropping Friday), XRPTurbo will reveal the first project to launch via its platform. $XRT holders will enjoy priority access, giving them early entry into high-potential AI and RWA-focused launches.

Get Involved Before It’s Too Late

With $XRT now live on Bitmart and listings on CoinGecko and CMC imminent, XRPTurbo is positioning itself as XRP’s go-to DeFi infrastructure.

If you missed the presale, the window to get in early is still open—but with the staking snapshot just days away, the time to act is now.

Join the Xrpturbo community on telegram to learn more.

Visit XRPTurbo: xrpturbo.com

Trade $XRT: Bitmart – XRT/USDT

Telegram: t.me/xrpturbocom

X: x.com/xrpturbocom

Whitepaper: docs.xrpturbo.com

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

