Caban Secures $50 Million to Accelerate Growth and Energy-as-a-Service Deployments

Funding supports rollout of new Energy-as-a-Service contracts with major telecommunications sector customers

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caban (or the “Company”), a leader in alternative energy solutions for critical infrastructure, announced today that it has successfully raised $50 million in new equity funding from existing investors. This latest round fuels its continued expansion and the deployment of fully-financed Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) projects under long-term contracts.

This investment will allow Caban to accelerate the delivery of its advanced energy solutions supporting critical infrastructure operators in their transition to sustainable, cost-effective power while enhancing reliability. The Company’s battery storage and energy management technologies provide reliable, clean energy while reducing both operating costs and environmental impact.

“This funding accelerates our mission to transform the energy landscape for essential infrastructure,” said Alexandra Rasch, CEO of Caban. “As demand for proven, resilient, and sustainable energy solutions continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering innovative, data-driven technologies that empower businesses while driving measurable environmental impact.”

Caban is actively deploying Energy-as-a-Service solutions for customers across Central and South America, the Caribbean and the United States. Through its Energy-as-a-Service offering, Caban designs, installs and operates clean energy infrastructure while the client pays a fixed energy and O&M fee. This offering is ideal for businesses that want to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint without investing capital to own and manage these energy assets.

“Completing this equity raise alongside securing long-term debt financing marks a major strategic milestone for Caban,” said Ryan Bisch, Caban’s President and Chief Investment Officer. “Combined with several recently closed project finance facilities, this most recent capital raise reinforces the strength of our Energy-as-a-Service platform and showcases the deep confidence in our team’s ability to execute.”

Funds managed by Ember Infrastructure Management, LP (“Ember”), Caban’s majority shareholder, led the round. Based in New York, Ember is a private equity firm focused on investing in sustainable infrastructure solutions. Ember has $1.25 billion in assets under management.

“Caban has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to innovate and execute in the rapidly evolving energy sector,” said Elena Savostianova, Ember’s Managing Partner. “We are excited to support their next phase of growth as they continue to expand their Energy-as-a-Service project portfolio and deliver meaningful value to telecommunications industry customers that require dependable and sustainable power solutions.”

Caban’s proprietary lithium-ion battery packs and energy storage systems are designed to provide reliable primary power and backup power to critical infrastructure. The Company’s hardware and software solutions reduce fossil fuel consumption, maintenance visits, and overall operating costs while enhancing reliability. Caban designs, manufactures, and tests its energy management systems out of its primary manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas, offering customers a best-in-class, end-to-end energy management solution that is scalable, modular, and durable built for every environment.

Caban has experienced strong momentum in recent years, forging key partnerships and securing long-term contracts with some of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, including a recently announced new project with Digicel. Its solutions have been successfully deployed across 12 countries, enabling businesses to enhance their energy resilience while meeting ambitious sustainability goals. The investment will further propel Caban’s expansion and innovation efforts, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in renewable energy solutions for infrastructure assets and owners globally.

About Caban

Caban, founded in 2018, set out to tackle the challenge of decarbonizing the most fossil fuel-dependent industries. Initially focused on providing alternative energy solutions for the telecommunications industry in the Americas, the company has demonstrated success in supplying energy to several of the world’s largest telecom operators. Building on this momentum, Caban has scaled globally and expanded its reach to support clean energy needs across critical infrastructure sectors worldwide.

Caban uniquely combines service, hardware, software, and finance to deliver reliable, clean power and boosts your bottom line. This turnkey approach allows clients to work directly with one trusted partner to achieve reliability and decarbonization across their operations.

For more information, visit www.cabanenergy.com .

Media Contact:

Jackie Castillo

info@cabanenergy.com

305-989-2861

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.