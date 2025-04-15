Smart Building IoT (SBIoT) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 21.19%

Compound Growth at 21.19% Signals a New Phase of Smart Building IoT (SBIoT) Market Expansion

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Smart Building IoT (SBIoT) Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Smart Building IoT (SBIoT), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Smart Building IoT (SBIoT), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 21.19% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic SBIoT landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Smart Building IoT Platforms

As urban infrastructure modernizes and sustainability becomes a boardroom imperative, Smart Building IoT platforms are emerging as critical enablers of efficient, resilient, and intelligent infrastructure. These platforms integrate building systems - such as HVAC, lighting, access control, and energy management - into a unified digital layer that helps organizations optimize energy use, enhance occupant comfort, and meet ESG goals. From commercial real estate to healthcare, education, and data centers, enterprises are embracing IoT-driven building automation to reduce operational costs, ensure compliance, and enable data-informed decision-making.

According to Divya Prakash, Analyst at QKS Group, “Smart Building IoT platforms are no longer viewed as niche; they’ve become foundational for organizations seeking intelligent energy and asset management. With AI, edge computing, and data interoperability, leading platforms are transforming buildings into responsive, adaptive ecosystems.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: In-depth analysis of smart building IoT adoption trends across North America, Europe, and APAC, highlighting regional drivers such as green building mandates and net-zero commitments.

In-depth analysis of smart building IoT adoption trends across North America, Europe, and APAC, highlighting regional drivers such as green building mandates and net-zero commitments. Competitive Benchmarking: Comparative assessment of platform capabilities, interoperability, and depth of integration across core building functions, with a focus on data aggregation, automation, and scalability.

Competitive Benchmarking: Comparative assessment of platform capabilities, interoperability, and depth of integration across core building functions, with a focus on data aggregation, automation, and scalability.

Industry Use Cases: Applications in sectors including healthcare, data centers, and smart campuses, where platforms are delivering predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and enhanced indoor air quality management. Commercial and corporate buildings are increasingly deploying these platforms to improve tenant comfort, reduce energy spend, and support ESG reporting and compliance. HVAC systems are being integrated with IoT platforms to enable real-time performance monitoring, automated fault detection, and smarter climate control.

Applications in sectors including healthcare, data centers, and smart campuses, where platforms are delivering predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and enhanced indoor air quality management. Commercial and corporate buildings are increasingly deploying these platforms to improve tenant comfort, reduce energy spend, and support ESG reporting and compliance. HVAC systems are being integrated with IoT platforms to enable real-time performance monitoring, automated fault detection, and smarter climate control. Technology Evolution: Exploration of emerging innovations such as digital twins, data centre infrastructure management integration, and AI-driven automation, highlighting how smart building IoT is evolving to support net-zero ambitions, reduce costs, and drive long-term resilience.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Accruent, Carrier, Clockworks Analytics, Energisme, Johnson Controls, L&T Technology Services, Planon, PointGuard, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Spacewell, Spica, Switch Automation, ThoughtWire, ClearBlade, and Honeywell.

Why This Matters for Smart Building IoT Vendors

For CXOs of smart building IoT platform providers, understanding sector-specific adoption and emerging tech trends is vital to unlock new growth avenues, enhance product differentiation, and meet rising demands for energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As intelligent infrastructure becomes central to decarbonization and cost optimization goals, vendors must ensure their platforms offer real-time interoperability, predictive insights, and scalable integrations.

