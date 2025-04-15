First American Bank Strengthens Leadership Team with Alex Pascual as Commercial Lending Group Head

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Pascual as Commercial Lending Group Head. With over 25 years of experience in commercial banking, Pascual joins the bank from Amerant Bank, where he served as Senior Vice President, specializing in business development and managing complex lending solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries.

“We’re excited to welcome Alex to our team,” said Brian Hagan, Florida Market President for First American Bank. “His extensive background in commercial lending and client relationship management will help us further enhance our offerings for Florida’s business community, delivering both sophisticated financial solutions and the personalized service our clients value.”

First American Bank’s unique model combines the resources of a large institution with the personalized service of a community bank. This allows First American Bank to support businesses at every stage of growth, from early development to managing wealth after a liquidity event.

“Alex’s leadership will be key as we continue to offer clients comprehensive, customized solutions,” Hagan continued. “We’re confident that his expertise will strengthen our relationships and better position us to meet the long-term financial goals of our clients.”

As a privately owned bank with over 20 years of legacy in the Florida community, First American Bank’s commitment to personalized service and tailored financial strategies sets it apart in a competitive market. Pascual’s appointment further bolsters the bank’s ability to provide expert advice and innovative financial solutions for business owners and entrepreneurs.

“I’m honored to join a bank with such a strong local legacy and a commitment to its clients,” said Pascual. “I look forward to helping First American Bank continue to deliver personalized, high-touch service while supporting businesses in achieving their goals and long-term financial success.”

For more information about First American Bank and its services, visit www.firstambank.com.

Contact :

Teresa Lee

305-631-6400

tlee@firstambank.com

First American Bank is a Member FDIC.

