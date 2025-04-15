Taurex Makes Strategic Impact at iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 with Prop Trading Innovation and Local Presence

Connecting with industry leaders and empowering traders across Latin America





MEXICO CITY, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurex, a global trading broker with a growing presence in Latin America, made a strong impact at iFX EXPO LATAM 2025, held at the World Trade Center in Mexico City. The event showcased Taurex’s value proposition, allowing the firm to connect with industry leaders and reinforce its commitment to regional growth. The iFX EXPO is a key event for the online trading industry, offering a platform for innovation, partnerships, and strategic discussions.

A key focus was Taurex’s proprietary prop firm, Atmos, which stands out for its innovative structure and strong backing. Unlike traditional prop firms, Atmos is directly supported by Taurex as a broker, providing traders with higher trust and security. Attendees were drawn to the firm’s funding challenge, where traders can earn funding by demonstrating their skills in a regulated and transparent ecosystem.

Taurex also participated in valuable B2B networking, forming new connections with introducing brokers (IBs), money managers, payment service providers (PSPs), liquidity providers, and trading academies. As an official sponsor of the event, Taurex explored collaboration opportunities across the Latin American market.

Taurex’s local presence in Mexico was another highlight. Many attendees appreciated the company’s physical office in the country, demonstrating its long-term commitment to Latin American traders. This presence allows Taurex to provide personalized support and better understand regional needs.

Taurex: A Growing Force in LATAM’s Financial Landscape

What sets Taurex apart is its personalized service, prop firm platform, and competitive conditions. These qualities were highly praised by visitors, who appreciated the platform’s clarity, user-friendliness, and the company’s transparent business model.

As Latin America becomes an increasingly strategic region for financial trading, Taurex positions itself as a reliable partner, combining global expertise with local insight. The company’s performance at iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 highlights its commitment to long-term value through innovation, partnerships, and regional engagement.

