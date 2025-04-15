Minister Pemmy Majodina hands over completed Kirkwood Bulk Water Project

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms. Pemmy Majodina, officially handed over the completed Kirkwood Bulk Water Project to the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality on Monday, 14 April 2025. This R35 million infrastructure project, funded through the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)'s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), represents a transformative investment in water security for the Kirkwood community and the wider Eastern Cape Province.

The project, which was implemented by Amatola Water, has successfully tackled long-standing water challenges in the area. The completion includes the construction of a new 14 million litres raw water storage dam, which boosts the total storage capacity from 20.2 million litres to 34.2 million litres.

This expansion also ensures uninterrupted water supply during the annual maintenance shutdown of the Orange-Fish Water Scheme, which previously left the community vulnerable. Additionally, two new 3.0-megalitre reservoirs in Kirkwood Town and Bontrug (Moses Mabida) have been completed, alongside critical pipework upgrades to enhance water distribution and reduce losses.

Addressing community members, Minister Majodina made a strong and unequivocal commitment to fast-tracking the implementation of bulk water infrastructure projects, not only in the Eastern Cape but across the country.

The completion of the Kirkwood Bulk Water Project is more than just infrastructure, it is a clear demonstration of this government’s urgent and unwavering commitment to water security for all.”

“We are now entering a phase where we must - and will - fast-track the rollout of bulk water projects across the country with speed, focus, and accountability. Water is not a luxury, it is a basic right and a driver of economic growth, health, and dignity. Communities like Kirkwood deserve nothing less, and we will not rest until every household, farm, and business has reliable access to water,” said Minister Majodina.

The project will bring tangible benefits to communities, including reliable water access for 3,963 households and an estimated population of 16,778. The local citrus industry, a cornerstone of the regional economy, will also benefit from improved water reliability, safeguarding jobs and export revenues.

The project brought inclusive economic benefits during its construction phase, generating 41 jobs for local community members and engaging 10 local small businesses, furthering the Department’s goals for empowerment and local economic development. Construction began in July 2023 and concluded in March 2025.

Project components included:

A 14-million-litre raw water lay dam at the Kirkwood Water Treatment Works;

All associated infrastructure such as inlet chambers, interconnecting pipework, and security fencing;

A 3.0-million-litre steel reservoir in Kirkwood serving Aqua Park, Bergsig, and surrounds;

A second 3.0-million-litre reservoir in Bontrug, supplying Moses Mabida, Msengeni, and nearby settlements;

Interlinking pipework to enable zoning and efficient water distribution across the municipal network.

Minister Majodina was joined by the Sarah Baartman District Municipality Executive Mayor, Deon de Vos and Councillor Solethu Lucas, the Mayor of Sundays River Valley Local Municipality, in celebrating this significant milestone.

Minister Majodina also made a strong appeal to members of the public to actively safeguard water infrastructure, urging communities to take pride in the assets and to work with the government to protect them.

“We call on all South Africans to avoid, prevent, and report any acts of vandalism or theft that threaten our water systems,” she said. “These projects belong to the people. When infrastructure is destroyed, it is our communities, our families, and our children who suffer. Let us protect what we’ve built together,” she emphasised.

This project signals a new era of urgency and delivery in South Africa’s water and sanitation sector, with Minister Majodina placing the fast-tracking of bulk water infrastructure at the heart of her national agenda.

