Sport, Arts and Culture on media accreditation for National Freedom Day celebration

The government through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government will host the 2025 National Freedom Day celebration on Sunday, 27 April at the AJ Swanepoel Stadium, within Msukaligwa Local Municipality in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

Members of the media who still wish to cover this national commemoration are reminded to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form and sending it back to: SolomonM@dsac.gov.za. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, 15 April 2025, at 16h00.

NB: No PDF file will be accepted.

For RSVPs, kindly contact Mr Solomon Maseko, cell: 077 609 3188

Enquiries:

Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675.

#GovZAUpdates