Following Telnyx’s NAL Response, FCC Supports Reinstating Telnyx to the Industry Traceback Group

Telnyx Commends FCC for Facilitating Reinstatement

Austin, TX, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx LLC, a leading provider of real-time communications and connectivity solutions, today commended the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for recommending Telnyx’s immediate reinstatement to the Industry Traceback Group (ITG) as a supporting partner. This action from the FCC promptly follows Telnyx’s response to the FCC’s Notice of Apparent Liability (NAL) and vindicates Telnyx’s longstanding efforts in implementing stringent compliance standards and collaborating with industry partners to root out illegal robocalling.

This reinstatement will allow Telnyx to remain committed to protecting consumers and businesses as the company looks forward to resuming its leadership role within the ITG.

“We have been clear from the beginning that Telynx is a victim of Biden-era regulation by enforcement that violates multiple executive orders from President Trump and that we are completely innocent in this matter,” said Telnyx CEO David Casem. “The FCC’s actions facilitating our reinstatement with the ITG are a welcomed first step in the process of clearing our name for good and show the Commission's commitment to righting this wrong. We remain confident that the facts of this case are on our side and we will not rest until the NAL against us is fully resolved.”

About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging, fax, and more for mission-critical applications, and is recognized for its proprietary global IP network. Through its extensive suite of communications APIs, Telnyx provides secure, reliable, and high-quality services, enabling customers to build world-class communications solutions.

