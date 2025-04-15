Stranger Things Have Happened: Brett Gelman gets a creative makeover in a new Fiverr ad campaign debuting today

The campaign showcases Fiverr Go, a suite of tools enabling freelancers to scale their capacity and productivity by training AI in their personal signature style

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) today debuted a new advertising campaign starring Brett Gelman ("Stranger Things") for Fiverr Go , a suite of tools that allows creators to train a personalized AI with their own body of work.

Inspired by the comedic "mockumentary" style of "The Office," including awkward interviews breaking the fourth wall and silent stares at the camera, the ad features Gelman portraying "Another AI," a burdensome office colleague who works aimlessly, churns out generic content en masse, and occasionally "borrows" the work of others. Addressing the issue of copyright directly, Gelman's suspiciously familiar output is interrupted when an artist catches him copying her work and decides to train him. The scene launches into a hilarious parody of the most swoon-worthy pottery-making tutorial in movie history, showcasing how Fiverr Go transforms AI by turning it into a collaborator who continuously learns from creators rather than replacing them.

The ad, airing nationally across streaming channels and online beginning today, showcases how top-rated freelancers in illustration, writing, and voiceover categories use Fiverr Go to scale their businesses. By transforming generic AI into a personalized creative sidekick trained in their distinct styles, these professionals are unlocking new levels of productivity and creative capacity while maintaining complete control over their artistic output.

"Instead of AI controlling humans - a dystopian storyline you might see in 'Stranger Things' - we built Fiverr Go to enable freelancers to reclaim their creative power in an AI-driven world," said Matti Yahav, Fiverr CMO. "Brett perfectly embodies our vision of creators thriving with AI as their partner, maintaining ownership of their work while dramatically expanding what they can accomplish."

Yahav noted that in a clever role reversal, Gelman — who has played unsettling characters — trades his dark persona and storyline for an optimistic take on the future of work and creativity.

“I really appreciate Fiverr’s approach to the central concept of the commercial and illustrating clearly what they are about,” said Gelman. “Fiverr is putting the artist first and making it clear that AI is simply an exciting new creative tool.”

Fiverr Go is currently limited to vetted talent who maintain exceptional reviews. Since launching last month, Fiverr has added commercial licensing for voiceovers, improved watermarking, and enhanced the AI assistant with consultation scheduling features. The platform plans to expand into additional graphics and music categories.

Learn more about Fiverr Go at fiverr.com/go .

