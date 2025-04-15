Elemica and Shippeo Announce Global Alliance to Enhance Supply Chain Orchestration

WAYNE, Pa., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica , a global leader in supply chain management and provider of the premier multi-enterprise digital network, and Shippeo , a global leader in real-time transportation visibility, announced today a strategic partnership that will enhance supply chain orchestration and visibility for manufacturers worldwide. By integrating Shippeo’s best-in-class transportation visibility solutions with Elemica’s end-to-end supply chain execution capabilities, this partnership offers unparalleled value for complex supply chains, delivering superior automation, decision intelligence, and customer experience.

Delivering Unmatched End-to-End Supply Chain Orchestration and Visibility

Through this alliance, customers will gain access to an integrated solution connecting Elemica’s end-to-end multi-enterprise network and transportation management systems (TMS) with market-leading shipment tracking powered by Shippeo’s Real-Time Transportation Visibility (RTTV) platform, resulting in frictionless logistics execution workflows with end-to-end tracking and execution.

Additionally, the partnership will unlock new data-driven insights and predictive AI-enabled intelligence, helping businesses optimize logistics efficiency, anticipate disruptions, and enhance overall supply chain resilience.

The unmatched combination of inbound and outbound, multi-modal transportation management and execution with multi-modal logistics tracking across ocean, road, parcel, air, and rail, offers complete transparency into shipments, ensuring proactive and efficient management of logistics operations. Moreover, sustainability remains a core focus, as the collaboration enables businesses to optimize routing decisions and track CO₂ emissions, supporting corporate environmental objectives and sustainability initiatives.

“Elemica has been enabling transparent, efficient & responsive supply chains for critical manufacturing industries for over 25 years,” said Paul Carreiro, CEO at Elemica. “The innovation and partnership with Shippeo continues to create value for our customers, and we’re thrilled to add this level of powerful intelligence to the Elemica Multi-Enterprise Network.”



“We believe that end-to-end execution and visibility is the foundation of a truly intelligent supply chain,” said Lucien Besse, COO & Co-Founder of Shippeo. “Our partnership with Elemica represents a transformative step forward for businesses seeking to optimize their operations with high-quality, real-time data and predictive insights. Together, we are not just integrating technology—we are revolutionizing how companies orchestrate their supply chains for maximum efficiency, resilience, and sustainability.”

A Shared Vision for the Future of Supply Chain Innovation

Elemica and Shippeo are united by a vision of fully connected, intelligent, and responsive supply chains. By leveraging Elemica’s expertise in digital supply chain execution and Shippeo’s real-time transportation visibility, businesses can break-down information and workflow silos allowing them to proactively manage disruptions, improve OTIF rates, and continually improve customer service metrics.

This partnership also reinforces a commitment to customer-centric innovation, ensuring that users benefit from automated workflows, real-time tracking, and actionable insights with minimal complexity. The result is an agile and responsive supply chain that adapts to disruptions, strengthens carrier and partner relationships, and drives measurable business growth.

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain Management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise collaboration network for global process manufacturing industries. Its portfolio of SaaS-based, network-powered digitization, execution, and visibility solutions automates critical information flows, enable multi-channel data strategies, and improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world’s largest manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization. www.elemica.com

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time transportation visibility, providing businesses with high-quality, predictive insights and accurate ETAs. Shippeo’s platform connects with thousands of carriers, offering a unified view of shipments across all transport modes. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, Shippeo helps companies optimize supply chain performance and enhance customer satisfaction.

