iQor Qares to Host 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Innisbrook Tournament Raises Over $260K to Help Employees in Need

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor Qares will host its 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, “Swing for a Cause,” April 29-30, 2025, at the world-renowned Copperhead Valspar Classic Golf Course at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida. As the 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization for iQor CXBPO™ , iQor Qares supports iQor employees, their families, and their communities around the world in need of financial assistance due to life-altering or catastrophic events.

This year, the 8th Annual iQor Qares Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $260,000 in pledges and donations from multiple sponsors, with platinum-level sponsorship from NICE and gold-level sponsorship from Capital One Auto Finance , Joy Systems , Sanas , and Sudo Labs .

“Every year, I’m inspired by the generosity and spirit of our sponsors, partners, and iQor family who come together to support our mission,” said iQor Chief Culture Officer and Chair of iQor Qares Richard Eychner. “The impact of iQor Qares goes far beyond financial aid — it’s about showing up for one another in times of need. This tournament is a celebration of that compassion and commitment.”

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the event go to ease the burden on iQor employees facing financial hardship due to unforeseen catastrophic events. In 2024, iQor Qares assisted more than 795 iQor employees and their families, and in the first quarter of 2025, more than 219 iQor employees and their families received assistance. Donations have helped beneficiaries rebuild after natural disasters, provide medical and end-of-life care for loved ones, and address food insecurity, in addition to supporting their recovery from many other life-altering events.

“The iQor Qares Charity Golf Tournament reflects the heart of our culture, people helping people,” said iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley. “I’m proud to see how our collective efforts make a real difference in the lives of our employees and their families around the world. This is what it means to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

For more information about iQor Qares or to donate directly, visit iQorQares.com . iQor Qares welcomes one-time and recurring credit card donations from individuals worldwide. Additionally, iQor employees in the United States and the Philippines have the option to enroll in payroll donations. Every contribution plays a meaningful role in fulfilling the iQor Qares mission.

Contact

Nicole Gobbo

Director of Communications

